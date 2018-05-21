Lawrence police camp aims to encourage ‘positive interactions’ between kids, cops

Local kids will get a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement this summer. The Lawrence Police Department’s long-running police camp returns June 14-16, and the deadline to register is quickly approaching.

A summertime staple for roughly two decades now, this summer’s camp will feature many of the same activities that have proven popular over the years, said Officer Derrick Smith.



“Police camps are a fun time for the department and the kids, just kind of giving the kids exposure to some of the equipment and the tools that we use,” Smith said of the camp’s appeal.

Topics this year include gun safety, emergency management, self-defense, and the roles of bomb squads, crisis response teams, patrol service dogs and the Kansas Highway Patrol. Even with the renewed discussion around gun violence after this year’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla., Smith said officers are approaching the issue in the same way they’ve done in the past.

Essentially, he said, it’s best to keep these lessons simple and kid-friendly. If you find a firearm, don’t touch it — and then get the attention of an adult. If there’s no adult to be found, call the police, Smith said.

The main goal of the camp, he said, is fostering “positive interactions” between the police department and the community, starting with its young people. Although older kids often encounter school resource officers in Lawrence’s secondary schools, cops aren’t as present in elementary schools, where they’re not needed on a regular basis, Smith said.

The camp is open to children between 8 and 12 years old at the time of registration.

“This is one of our chances to get ahold of the younger audience,” Smith said. “This could be the first time someone’s had contact with a police officer, or maybe through other situations in life they have had contact with a police officer. We try to make it a positive experience.”

The camp can also be an effective recruiting tool for kids interested in law enforcement careers, Smith said, though it’s not the biggest focus for the department.

Mainly, he said, the kids — and cops — just want to have fun, while learning about police work along the way. Perennial favorites expected to make an appearance at this summer’s camp include Life Star helicopters, a visit from the Overland Park bomb squad, and crime scene vehicles complete with fingerprint dusting demonstrations.

The deadline to register for this summer’s LPD police camp is Friday. The camp will be hosted June 14-16 at Free State High School, 4700 Overland Drive.

Registration is $30 per child. Applications and registration fees should be mailed to or dropped off at the LPD Investigations and Training Center, 2820 Bob Billings Parkway. Camp applications can be accessed online at lawrenceks.org/police/camp. For more information, call 830-7410.

