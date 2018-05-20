Suspect in reportedly stolen car arrested after high-speed chase through Lawrence

A driver in a reportedly stolen vehicle led local law enforcement officers on an early morning high-speed chase Sunday that included a loop through downtown Lawrence streets before the suspect was apprehended east of Tonganoxie.

The chase reportedly began near the Kansas Turnpike exit in North Lawrence. The driver headed west toward Midland Junction before eventually turning back east.

Sgt. Kirk Fultz, of the Lawrence Police Department, said the driver returned to Lawrence and drove south down Third Street. The driver made a loop on downtown streets before heading back north over the Kansas River Bridge, eventually turning east on U.S. Highway 24/40, Fultz said.

The driver drove over stop sticks that police had placed on Third Street, which flattened a number of tires, Fultz said.

The chase then continued northbound onto U.S. 24/40 toward Tonganoxie, ending shortly before 5 a.m.

Fultz said the driver was arrested at the scene, but he declined to name the suspect. The vehicle involved in the chase was reported stolen from Blue Springs, Mo., he said. A loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found in the vehicle.

According to Douglas County Jail booking logs, Matthew Glenn Ozment, 30, of Raytown, Mo., was booked into jail at 5:54 a.m. Sunday, pending charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers in commission of a felony; felony criminal use of weapons; distribution of hallucinogens; drug possession; possession of stolen property; and interference with a law enforcement officer/felony obstruction of justice.

