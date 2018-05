2018 Lawrence High School scholarship winners

Maryam Ahmed - Lawrence P.E.O. Scholarship, Prevention Leadership Scholarship

Savanah Amnotte - Jack Dunn/Snap-On Tools/L.L.A.A. Toolbox Award

Brisa Andrade - Latino Exito Scholarship, Travis E. Glass Scholarship

Ainsley Agnew - Raymond & Virginia Vandapool Memorial Scholarship, H.C. Stuart Memorial Scholarship, Wichita State Merit Scholarship

Neo Astorga - Bob & Pauline Johnson Scholarship

Alaina Barnes - Can We Talk Scholarship

Alexander Bennett - Jonell Williams Scholarship

Laurel Bird - Lions Pride PTO Scholarship, University of Dayton President’s Merit Scholarship, University of Dayton Forever Flyer Grant

Alexi Boller - Can We Talk Scholarship

Ekow Boye-Doe - Kansas State Athletic Scholarship

Zoe Brewer - Reece Wright-Conklin Memorial Scholarship, Baker University Athletic Scholarship, Baker University Academic Scholarship, Bronston Business Scholarship

Shikeyah Brunello - Can We Talk Scholarship, Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship

Maria Buskirk - Preston Scheibler Memorial Scholarship

Reese Carmona - Arthur “Mike” Browing Memorial Scholarship

Mary Carr - Sharon K. Stultz Family Foundation Scholarship, Susan Satriano Foundation Scholarship, Kansas State Leadership Activity Scholarship

Jaymin Cheatham - Troy Tate Memorial Wrestling Scholarship

Shayla Chickaway - Haskell Award

Bryce Cooper - University of Kansas FAS Scholarship

Tyrin Cosey - Coffeyville Community College Athletic Scholarship

Allison Day - Coach Kermit Aldridge Scholarship, Lawrence Educational Association Scholarship, Lions Pride PTO Scholarship, University of Kansas Chancellor’s Scholarship, University of Kansas Opportunity Grant, Pepsi Scholarship

Calvin DeWitt - Kansas State High School Activities Association Award, Steve Sublett “Most Inspirational” Cross Country Squad Member Award, George Washington University Presidential Academic Scholarship, George Washington University and Alumni Award

Sofia Dominguez - St. John’s Catholic Church Fiesta Scholarship, University of Arkansas Academic Scholarship

Mikayla Downs -Lawrence Jaycees Gary Saathoff Memorial Scholarship

Maria Duncan - Southwest Minnesota State University Athletic Scholarship

Graham Edmonds - Dale M. Dennis Excellence in Education Award, Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship, Lions Pride PTO Scholarship, Randy Weseman & Emprise Bank Leadership Scholarship, University of Southern California Leadership Scholarship

Maya Frazier - Debbie Green Memorial Scholarship, Ethel and Raymond Rice Challenge Award, Lawrence Potters’ Guild Scholarship

Luther Fuller - Gerald Vogel Memorial Scholarship, Lola Burton Craig Scholarship, Preston Scheibler Memorial Scholarship

Armando Gaeta - Pete Deiser Memorial Scholarship

Mark William Garcia - Jan Green Scholarship, Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship, Lola Burton Craig Scholarship

Thurston Garrison - Bill & Gunnar Zimmerman “Motivational Award”

Isabelle Ginavan - University of Nebraska-Omaha Academic Scholarship

Satori Good - John P. Saunders Memorial Scholarship, University of Iowa Old Gold Scholarship

Asia Goodwin - Can We Talk Scholarship

Rebecca Gordon-Ross - Lawrence Educational Association Scholarship

Lacey Greenfield - Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship, Steve Sublett “Most Inspirational” Cross Country Squad Member Award

Bryce Hadl - Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship

Isabel Hardy - Altrusa Memorial Scholarship

Quentin Harrington - Perfect Test Score Scholarship

Ian Henricks - Black Hills Energy Scholarship, RD Johnson Excavation Scholarship, Barton Community College Athletic Scholarship

Miranda Hernandez - Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship

Tia Herrman - Temple University Scholarship

Lamisha Hollywood-Johnson - Can We Talk Scholarship

Adelaine Horan - University of Iowa Old Gold Scholarship, University of Iowa Academic Success Scholarship, University of Iowa School of Music Scholarship

Jacob Horton - Can We Talk Scholarship

Jackson Hoy - Margaret McReynolds Math Scholarship, University of Southern California National Merit Presidential Scholarship, University of Southern California University Scholarship, National Merit Scholarship Corporation Scholarship

Morgan Husman - Kansas City Kansas Community College Athletic Scholarship

Dante’ Jackson - Northern Colorado Athletic Scholarship

Elijah Jackson - Carl Mibeck Scholarship, Nathan Muggy Memorial Scholarship, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design President’s Scholarship, National Scholastics Scholarship

Talyn Jefferson - Ottawa University Athletic Scholarship

Michael John-Clement - Newbury College Athletic Scholarship

Tyler Johnson - Debbie Green Memorial Scholarship, Elsie H. Randolph Scholarship, Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship

Gavin Jones - Betty Dobbins Fine Arts Scholarship, Wichita State University Music Vocal Performance Scholarship

William Kampa - University of North Texas Meritorious Scholarship, Palmolive Company National Merit Colgate Scholarship

Audrey Kaufman - University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Chancellors award

Mariah Kaufman - Goshen College Academic Scholarship, Goshen College Music Scholarship

Madison Keim - Neosho Community College Foundation Scholarship

Chisato Kimura - Elmore Family Scholarship, Lions Pride PTO Scholarship, Prevention Leadership Scholarship, Mount Holyoke College Grant

Harrison King - Al Woolard Memorial Scholarship

Robert Kleibohmer - Del & Don Fambrough Memorial Scholarship

Sarah Krambeer - Lawrence Hidden Valley Committee Merit Scholarship, Susan Satriano Foundation Scholarship, Clark University Triana Scholarship

Hunter Krom - Naismith International Basketball Foundation Partners in Sportsmanship Award, Baker University Athletic Scholarship

Devin Lauts - Antique Auto Club of America-Lawrence Region Scholarship, Carol J. C. Church Scholarship, Jason Alldredge Memorial Scholarship

Emily Lepine - Can We Talk Scholarship, Helyn Hawkins Memorial Scholarship, University of Kansas Federal Pell Grant, University of Kansas KU Pell Advantage Scholarship

Paul Loupe - Pratt Institute Presidential Scholarship

Rollin Love - University of Kansas Opportunity Grant, Pepsi Scholarship

Grace Lynch - Lions Pride PTO Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln George Beadle Scholarship, University of Nebraska Distinguished Young Women Scholarship

Jackson Maher - Community Blood Center Scholarship, Kansas City Kansas Community College Jazz Vocals Music Scholarship

Leah Marett - Zeta Phi Beta-Chi Delta Zeta Scholarship, University of Maryland College Park Presidents Scholarship

Katelyn Mask - Kansas City Kansas Community College Athletic Scholarship

Katelyn McIntyre - First State Bank & Trust Scholarship

Olivia Morgan - Baker University Athletic Scholarship

Brock Morris - Mike Medlen Scratch league Bowling Scholarship

Victoria Mosakowski - Bethel Academic Scholarship

Quinlan Muller - GCSAA Legacy Scholarship

Alexis Neal - Can We Talk Scholarship

Brandon Nottingham - Erin Dayton Memorial Scholarship, Kahlyn E. Heine Memorial Scholarship, Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship

Mason Phelps - Elmore Family Scholarship, Lawrence Area Catbackers Scholarship, Paul Phelps “Never Give Up” Scholarship, Susan Satriano Foundation Scholarship

Dario Ramirez - University of Missouri - Kansas City Chancellor’s Scholar award

Edward Rockhold - Award for Excellence

Grayson Rodriquez - Wichita State University Founders Merit Scholarship

Liam Romano - University of Nebraska Lincoln- Hixson-Lied Undergraduate Scholarship

James Rossillon - Susan Satriano Foundation Scholarship, University of Kansas Opportunity Grant, University of Kansas FAS Scholarship, University of Kansas Pepsi Scholarship

Ethan Ruggles - Antique Auto Club of America-Lawrence Region Scholarship, Lawrence Breakfast Optimist Club Robert Barr Memorial Scholarship, Mildred G. Scott Memorial Scholarship, Sharon K. Stultz Family Foundation Scholarship

Gracynn Scott - Lawrence Educational Association Scholarship

Eliana Seidner - David “Doc” Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Megah Shah - Stan Roth Science Scholarship, University of Kansas Crimson & Blue Scholarship

Taeghan Sharpe - Barbara Burnett Scholarship, David “Doc” Johnson Memorial Scholarship, Iowa State George Washington Carver Scholarship, Iowa State College of Human Sciences Deans Scholarship

Cesar Smokowski - Virginia Tech Diversity Scholarship

Sheldon Sorenson - Al Deiser Memorial Scholarship, Antique Auto Club of America-Lawrence Region Scholarship

Christian Spoula - Jayhawk Breakfast Rotary Scholarship

E’Lease Stafford - Central Bank of the Midwest Scholarship, Naismith International Basketball Foundation Partners in Sportsmanship Award, East Tennessee State University Athletic Scholarship

Monica Steffes - Mary Gauthier 90th Birthday Scholarship

Luna Stephens - Lawrence Alumnae Panhellenic Association Scholarship, Lawrence Kiwanis Club Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln George Beadle Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Heritage Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Kinman Oldfield Scholarship, McDonald’s Scholarship.

McKenzie Stevens - Can We Talk Scholarship, Leona Deiser Memorial Scholarship, Kansas State University Leadership Scholarship

Mia Talley - Kansas State University Leadership Scholarship

Chloe Thornton - University of Kansas Chancellor’s Scholarship

Samantha Torres - Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship, University of Kansas FAS Scholarship

Caitlin Trevino - Lawrence Breakfast Optimist Club Jim Yowell Memorial Scholarship

Kacee Truong - Lawrence Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship, University of Kansas Crimson & Blue Scholarship

Diamonique Vann - Chantal Anderson Memorial Scholarship, Kansas State High School Activities Association Award, Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship, Lions Pride PTO Scholarship, Sarah Elbayoumy Scholarship, Baker University Bowling Scholarship, Baker University Principal Scholarship

Julie Vasquez - Alford Clarke Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship

Abigail Warren - Ottawa University Athletic Scholarship

Mia Waters - Kiwanian Guy V. Keller Speech & Drama Award, McCown Gordan LLC Scholarship, Prevention Leadership Scholarship, RD Johnson Excavation Scholarship, Truity Credit Union

Sydney White - University of Kansas FAS Scholarship

Megan Wisbey - Prevention Leadership Scholarship, University of Kansas Jayhawk Scholarship

George Woolverton - Kansas State University Youth Leadership Scholarship

