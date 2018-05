2018 Free State High School scholarship winners

Kyle Abrahamson – Baseball Scholarship at College of the Ozarks

Mohammed Alhajeri – Embassy of Kuwait/Cultural Offices Scholarship

Benedict Ali – KU Multicultural Program Scholarship

Abdullah Alkiswani – Don’t Text and Drive Scholarship; Avicenna Scholars Program Scholarship; Geoffrey Taylor Gaston Music Scholarship

Rae’chel Atkins – Susan Satriano Memorial Scholarship

Cole Baker – Kansas State University Memorial Scholarship

Taryn Baldridge – Aimee E. Ziegler Memorial Scholarship; Lawrence Education Association Scholarship; Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship

Jackson Barton – Senior Art Purchase Award

Anton Barybin – National Merit Scholarship; Pepsi Scholarship

Quincy Beeler – Rock Chalk University of Kansas; Pepsi Scholarship; Lawrence Breakfast Optimist Jim Yowell Memorial Scholarship

Sydni Beeley – Truman State TruMerit Scholarship; Non-Resident Tuition Scholarship; Truman State University Gift Aid

Charles Bermel – Dale M. Dennis Excellence in Education Award; National Merit Scholarship Commended Student

Anna Bial – Susan Satriano Memorial Scholarship

Eli Bork – National Merit Scholar; Presidential Scholar – University of Southern California; University Scholarship University of Southern California

Luke Bosco – Presidential Scholarship – Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design; Senior Art Purchase Award

Heather Buckingham – University of Central Missouri; Choose Red Grant; Red and Black Scholarship; Jan Green Memorial Scholarship; Lawrence Alumnae Panhellenic Association Scholarship

Jade Byer – Kansas State University Activity Scholarship

Jackson Campbell – Senior Art Purchase Award

Isabel Carey – University of Arkansas New Arkansas Non-Resident Award

Avery Carr – Creighton University Creighton Academic Scholarship and Labaj Fr. Joseph Award

Tanner Cobb – Baker University Football Scholarship

James Cook – University of Kansas School of Business Leadership Program; Crimson and Blue Scholarship; Dale Shillington Memorial ScholarshipAva Cormaney – University of Kansas Chancellor’s Scholarship

Evan Cornell – University of Kansas Chancellor’s Scholarship

Courtney Cruickshank – University of Kansas Chancellor’s Scholarship; Pepsi Scholarship

Erin Cushing – Rockhurst University Breen Academic Scholarship; Scholar Athlete Scholarship

Erik Czapinski – Ottawa University Tennis Scholarship

Gabriel Del Valle – Baker University Athletic Mens’ Cross Country-Track Award; Athletic Academic Scholarship; Baker University Presidential Scholarship

Hailei Detwiler – Coe College Trustee Scholarship; Coe College Impact Award

Emma Dixon – University of Wyoming Rocky Mountain Scholarship; Haub School - Chiles and Evelyn Plummer Scholarship Environment and Natural Resources; University of Wyoming ASUW Leadership Scholarship; Helen L Hasbrouck Scholarship; Lawrence Kiwanis Club Guy V. Keeler Scholarship; Lawrence PEO Scholarship; Chestnut STEM Scholarship; National Merit Scholarship Commended Student

Alexandra Dodd – University of Florida Alumni Scholarship; McDonald’s Education Student Scholarship

Abbigayle Drake – University of Kansas Jayhawk Scholarship

Fares Elattar – University of Kansas Rock Chalk Scholarship

Isaiah Erb – National Merit Scholarship Commended Student

Evan Eskilson – Irish Award Scholarship

Patrick Foster – Baker University Football Scholarship

Elise Gard – University of Kansas Chancellor Scholarship; Black Hills Energy Scholarship; National Merit Scholarship Commended Student

Parker Gay – University of Kansas Rock Chalk Scholarship

Emaad Gerami – University of Kansas SELF Program; Kansas University Traditions Scholarship; Chestnut STEM Scholarship

Hirsh Guha – National Merit Scholarship Commended Student

Ashley Giago – Northern Arizona University President’s Excellence Scholarship

Haley Glover – University of Kansas Pepsi Scholarship; NAACP Helyn Hawkins Memorial Scholarship

Jadyn Golder – Tabor College Cheer Scholarship

Megan Gragg – Grant Valley State University Laker Scholarship

Quinton Graham – Preston Scheibler Memorial Scholarship

Elizabeth Grinage – Mei Mei Montgomery Memorial Scholarship; Randy Weseman and Emprise Bank Leadership Scholarship

Anna-Maya Hachmeister – University of Nebraska – Lincoln Ruth Leverton Scholarship

Maleena Hatfield – Bethany College Presidential Scholarship

Nora Hause – Emporia State University Presidential Scholarship

Kylie Hawkins – Washburn University Sweet Foundation WEA

Jared Hicks – University of Kansas Crimson and Blue Scholarship; Deans Scholarship; Diversity Scholarship

Maya Hodison – Baker University Presidential Scholarship; Baker University Soccer Scholarship; Athletic-Academic Scholarship

Eileen Huang – Lawrence Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship; Case Western Reserve University Scholarship; Lawrence Memorial Hospital Leona Loney Scholarship; University of Minnesota, Twin Cities Presidential Scholarship; National Merit Scholarship Commended Student

Finnegan Huerter – Teen Travel Writing Scholarship; Go! Oversees Study Abroad Scholarship; Kansas University Academic Scholarship

Harrison Hughes – University of Kansas National Merit Scholarship; University of Kansas School of Engineering Scholarship

Fergus Inbody – University of Kansas Rock Chalk Scholarship

Madelyn Johnson – KSHSAA Citizenship Award; President’s Volunteer Service Award

Carson Juhl – University of Kansas Crimson and Blue Scholarship

Dimitar Karagyozov – Trinity University Trustee’s Scholarship; Travis E. Glass Memorial Scholarship

Benjamin Katz – Purdue University Presidential Scholarship; University of Kansas National Merit Finalist; Kansas State University Scholarship; University of Minnesota National and Gold Scholarship; University of Kansas EECS Department

Brayden Kaye-Goodack – University of Kansas Opportunity Scholarship

Caroline Kelton – Oklahoma State University Out-of-State Achievement Scholarship

Malia Kema – Weber State University Ambassador Scholarship; Mt. Ogden Academic Scholarship

Christian LaPointe – Kansas City Kansas Community College Choir Scholarship; Brian Shirk Memorial Scholarship

Darius Lassiter – Butler County Community College Athletic Scholarship

Jeseung Lee – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Leadership Award

Jared Lieberman – National Merit Scholarship Commended Student

Emily Low – Senior Art Purchase Award

Angelica Mabitazan – Kansas City Art Institute Professors Scholarship

Simon McCaffrey – Senior Art Purchase Award

Abigail Meier – Concordia University Nebraska Deans Academic Scholarship; Lutheran Heritage Scholarship; Athletic Scholarship Cross Country; Lawrence Education Association Scholarship

Jessica Merritt – University of Missouri – Kansas City Chancellor’s Scholar Award; First State Bank and Trust Scholarship

John Milburn – St. Lawrence Catholic Campus Center Scholarship

Alexander Miller – Baker University Football Scholarship

Jake Morris – Kansas State University Putnam Scholarship; Douglas County K-State Alumni Scholarship; Lawrence Area Catbackers Scholarship

Elizabeth Mullins – University of Kansas Rock Chalk Scholarship

Nathan Munsch – University of Iowa UI Old Gold Scholarship; Academic Success Scholarship

Juna Murao – Senior Art Purchase Award

Blake Nations – University of Kansas Music Scholarship; University of Kansas Academic Scholarship; Ryan Walker Jazz Scholarship

McKenzie Navarrette – Emporia State University Presidential Freshman Scholarship

Allison Nelson – Emporia State University Steven L. Allen Memorial Scholarship; Altrusa Memorial Scholarship

Reston Noscal – University of Kansas Crimson and Blue Scholarship

Kate Odgers – Kansas State University Foundation Plus Scholarship; June Hull Sherrid Scholarship; Community Blood Bank Scholarship

Angela Oliver – Kansas State University Memorial Scholarship

Carly Oliver – Colorado School of Mines Presidential Scholarship

Murphy O’Malley – Benedictine College Maathai Scholarship; Benedictine College Women Volleyball Award

Sue Oneslager – Morningside College Founder Scholarship; Morningside College Vocal Talent Award

William Orr – University of Kansas Crimson and Blue Scholarship

Christopher Pendry – University of Kansas Crimson and Blue Scholarship

Shayna Phillips – University of Kansas Jayhawk Scholarship; University of Kansas Pepsi Scholarship

Deja Porter – Ethel and Raymond Rice Memorial Scholarship

Samantha Powell – University of Oklahoma Merit NRTW; University of Oklahoma NR Institutional Award

Emma Pravecek – University of Kansas Rock Chalk Scholarship

Sandhya Ravikumar – University of Kansas Self Engineering Leadership Fellowship; University of Kansas National Merit Finalist Scholarship; Kansas University Engineering Deans’ Scholarship; US Senate Youth Program Scholarship; Lawrence Jaycees Gary Saathoff Memorial Scholarship; League of Women Voters Mable Stucky Memorial Scholarship

Jacob Rittman – University of Notre Dame University Scholarship

Grace Rockers – Kansas State University College of Ag Scholarship

Adam Roecker – University of Kansas Chancellor’s Scholarship; Pepsi Scholarship

Piper Rogers – University of Kansas Chancellor’s Scholarship; School of Engineering Dean’s Scholarship; SELF Fellow Scholarship; Chemical and Petroleum Engineering Scholarship; Engineering Ambassador Scholarship; National Merit Scholarship Commended Student

Taylor Royal – University of Arizona Excellence Scholarship

Teagan Ryan – University of Arizona Excellence Scholarship; University of Arizona Achievement Award

Nicola Santangelo – University of Kansas Rock Chalk Scholarship; Pepsi Scholarship

Goldie Schmiedeler – School of the Art Institute of Chicago Merit-based Presidential Scholarship

Milo Schoenen – University of Kansas National Merit Scholarship

Anelise Sedlock – University of Kansas Renewable Scholarship

Kaya Shafer – University of Nebraska – Lincoln George Beadle Scholarship

Logan Sinclair – University of Kansas Crimson and Blue Scholarship

Jonathan Smith – Kansas State University Fairchild Scholarship

Nathan Spain – Baker University Athletic Award Scholarship

Cary Stallard – University of Arkansas New Arkansas Resident Scholarship

Tate Steele – University of Kansas Crimson and Blue Scholarship

Janet Stefanov – Vanderbilt University – Cornelius Vanderbilt Scholarship; PEO Star Scholarship; National Merit Scholarship; Presidential Scholar Award

Delanie Stone – Washburn University Academic Scholarship; Arden Booth Good Manners 4-H Scholarship

Natalie Struve – Kansas State University Foundation Plus Scholarship; Kansas State University Alumni Association Clubs Scholarship

Christopher Stuart – DePaul University Scholar Award; New Arkansas Non-Resident Tuition Award; Northern Michigan University National Academic Award; University of Indianapolis Senator Lugar Academic Recognition Award

Reagan Sullivan – Baker University Athletic Academic Scholarship; Baker University Presidential Scholarship; Baker University Women’s Cross Country and Track Scholarship

Anina Supernaw – University of Kansas Chancellor Scholarship

Christopher Thiesen – University of Kansas Crimson and Blue Scholarship; Pepsi Scholarship

Cameryn Thomas – University of Kansas Athletic Track and Field Scholarship; Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship; Elsie H. Randolph Scholarship; Jon Blubaugh Memorial Scholarship

Margaret Uhler – Colorado State University Academic Recognition Award

Alexandria Van Pelt – Lawrence Hidden Valley Committee Merit Scholarship

Dorian Vance – KSHSAA Citizenship Award

Leah Wethington - Kansas State University Achievement Award; Max and Lucille Stalcup Memorial Scholarship; Jayhawk Breakfast Rotary Club Scholarship

Amanda White – University of Kansas Crimson and Blue Scholarship; Pepsi Scholarship

Thomas White –National Merit Scholarship Commended Student

Lacey Windholz – University of Kansas Jayhawk Scholarship

Haley Wolcott – Kansas State University Vanier Family Business Scholarship; Central Bank of the Midwest Scholarship

Lydia Zicker – Loyola Marymount University; Colgate Palmolive National Merit Special Scholarship; Loyola Marymount University Presidential Scholarship

Adam Ziegler – Jon Blubaugh Memorial Scholarship

Margaret Ziegler – University of Kansas Chancellor Scholarship; Business Leadership Program Scholarship; Stan Roth Science Scholarship; National Merit Scholarship Commended Student

