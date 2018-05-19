Archive for Saturday, May 19, 2018

Water main break closes portion of 31st Street

By Staff Report

May 19, 2018

Eastbound 31st Street will be closed to traffic between Iowa Street and Ousdahl Road because of a water main leak, according to a city news release.

The road is expected to be closed through Friday, May 25, the release said. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

More information on the closure was not available Saturday.

Maps of current construction and other resources are available on the city's website, lawrenceks.org/construction.

