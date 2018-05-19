Today's news

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Douglas County; watch still in effect

By Staff Report

May 19, 2018, 4:27 p.m. Updated May 19, 2018, 5:44 p.m.

Advertisement

Update, 5:40 p.m. Saturday:

The severe thunderstorm warning issued for Douglas County has been allowed to expire, according to the National Weather Service. The county remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m., however.

Update, 4:51 p.m. Saturday:

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Douglas County, in effect until 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Douglas County Emergency Management.

None by Douglas Co. EM

A warning is issued "when either a severe thunderstorm is indicated by the WSR-88D radar or a spotter reports a thunderstorm producing hail one inch or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour; therefore, people in the affected area should seek safe shelter immediately," according to NWS.

Original story:

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Douglas County until 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A watch means that the potential exists for the development of severe thunderstorms. Expect any thunderstorm that forms to be capable of high wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, the weather service said.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...