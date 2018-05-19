Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Douglas County; watch still in effect

Update, 5:40 p.m. Saturday:

The severe thunderstorm warning issued for Douglas County has been allowed to expire, according to the National Weather Service. The county remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m., however.

Update, 4:51 p.m. Saturday:

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Douglas County, in effect until 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Douglas County Emergency Management.

NWS has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Douglas County until 05:30 PM #KSWX 5/19 @ 04:48 PM — Douglas Co. EM (@dgcoem) May 19, 2018 None by Douglas Co. EM

A warning is issued "when either a severe thunderstorm is indicated by the WSR-88D radar or a spotter reports a thunderstorm producing hail one inch or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour; therefore, people in the affected area should seek safe shelter immediately," according to NWS.

Original story:

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Douglas County until 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A watch means that the potential exists for the development of severe thunderstorms. Expect any thunderstorm that forms to be capable of high wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, the weather service said.

