Police: Student was sprayed with pepper spray, issued citation after allegedly threatening adult on bus

A 17-year-old girl was cited on suspicion of battery after allegedly lunging at an adult on a school bus Friday afternoon, Lawrence police said.

Sgt. Kirk Fultz, of the Lawrence Police Department, said the student lunged at an adult on the bus in a threatening manner, and that the adult then used pepper spray to subdue the student. The incident occurred at about 3:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Haskell Avenue, he said.

Lawrence school district spokeswoman Julie Boyle wrote in an email to the media Friday that the incident took place on a bus route serving the Juvenile Detention Center.

"After exiting the bus near the 1600 block of Haskell, a First Student bus attendant, allegedly sprayed pepper spray, causing at least two students to report being affected by a burning sensation on their faces," Boyle wrote.

An ambulance was called to the scene but did not take anyone to the hospital, Boyle wrote, and the parents of the students on the bus were notified.

