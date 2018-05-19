2 men arrested in Topeka homicide

Topeka — Two Topeka men are being held without bond in connection with a woman’s shooting death.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that police arrested 27-year-old Erik Rayford on Thursday and 29-year-old Justin Lee McCoy on Friday in the death last Sunday of 37-year-old Patricia Sanders.

Officers found Sanders dead after being called to a home around 2:30 a.m. May 13.

Both Rayford and McCoy are charged with first-degree murder and are being held in the Shawnee County Jail.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.