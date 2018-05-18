Gunman opens fire at high school near Houston, killing at least 8

SANTA FE, TEXAS — At least one gunman opened fire at a Houston-area high school Friday, killing eight to 10 people, most of them students, authorities said.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he could not be precise about the number of deaths at Santa Fe High School, which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. One person was in custody, and a second person had been detained, he said.
An unknown number of possible explosive devices were found at the school and off campus. Authorities were in the process of rendering them safe and asked the public to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.
It was the nation's deadliest school shooting since the February attack in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people and re-energized the gun-control movement after surviving teens launched a campaign for reform.
The district confirmed an unspecified number of injuries but said it would not immediately release further details. A school police officer was shot, officials said, but there was no immediate word on his condition.
"We hope the worst is over, and I really can't say any more about that because it would be pure speculation," Assistant Principal Cris Richardson told reporters at the scene.
Aerial footage showed students standing in a grassy field and three medical helicopters landing at the school in Santa Fe, a city of about 13,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston.
School officials said law enforcement officers were working to secure the building and move students to another location. Students were being transported to another location to reunite with their parents.
One student told Houston television station KTRK in a telephone interview that a gunman came into her first-period art class and started shooting. The student said she saw one girl with blood on her leg as the class evacuated the room.
"We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, 'Start running,'" the student told the television station.
The student said she did not get a good look at the shooter because she was running away. She said students escaped through a door at the back of the classroom.
Authorities did not immediately confirm that report.
The shooting was all but certain to re-ignite the national debate over gun regulations. In the aftermath of the Feb. 14 attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, survivors pulled all-nighters, petitioned city councils and state lawmakers, and organized protests in a grass-roots movement.
Within weeks, state lawmakers adopted changes, including new weapons restrictions. The move cemented the gun-friendly state's break with the National Rifle Association. The NRA fought back with a lawsuit.
In late March, the teens spearheaded one of the largest student protest marches since Vietnam in Washington and inspired hundreds of other marches from California to Japan.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Another day, another sacrifice so gun nuts can keep their toys.
And the beat goes on...
Joe Norgay 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Daniel, even though we’re averaging 1 school shooting a week this year, it’s too soon to talk about gun control!
Alex Landazuri 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
is everyone ready for the thoughts and prayers that will be coming in from the republicans and the cries to ban all guns coming from the dems?
Pete Kennamore 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Reports are the shooter used a shotgun. I guess the call to ban assault weapons isn't the panacea the gun-grabbers purport it to be.
Rick Masters 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
Harumph! Harumph!
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
"I guess the call to ban assault weapons isn't the panacea the gun-grabbers purport it to be."
Nobody has ever claimed an assault weapons ban would stop 100% of the shootings. That's a straw-man used by those desperate to deflect.
Pete Kennamore 44 minutes ago
So if a ban of "assault" rifles reduced the school shooting by 10%, would the gun-grabbers then call for a ban on shotguns if that would reduce shootings another 5%? What is your acceptable level of reduction? 10%, 20%..... How far down the chain are you willing to go with gun banning to reach your definition of acceptable level? We all know that a 100% reduction is impossible.
Daniel Kennamore 42 minutes ago
I love you but you know full well what a slippery slope arguement is and why they are not valid.
Gary Stussie 46 minutes ago
Not true Dan. Banning assault weapons has been the specified goal since this discussion started.
Notice MSM did not cover 'Heroic' officer thwarts mass shooting at high school in Dixon, Illinois"
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/05/16/dixon-illinois-school-resource-officer-thwarts-mass-shooting/615519002/
Did not fit the narrative.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun!
Daniel Kennamore 41 minutes ago
It’s been A goal, not the only one.
That sad thing is that back in the 90's, when it first passed, banning assault weapons was a reasonable middle ground between those wanting more gun control and those who didn't.
In the decades since, sadly, gun nuts have been brainwashed to the point that even common sense measures are non-starters for them.
Sign in to comment