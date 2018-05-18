Kansas passes State Fair sales tax law

TOPEKA — Kansas has passed a law that directs sales tax collected at the State Fair to go toward capital improvements.

The Hutchinson News reports that Gov. Jeff Colyer signed the Senate bill into law Wednesday.

Fiscal 2017 figures show returning the sales tax generated on the Kansas State Fairgrounds during the fair would produce just over $400,000. About 5 percent of the 6.5 percent tax would go into the State Fair Capital Improvements Fund.

The bill came amid a move to open bidding by other towns to host the State Fair, which has been in Hutchinson for more than a century. Republican Sen. Ed Berger added an amendment to say the fair would only receive the sales tax if it remained in Hutchinson.

State Fair officials will hold a ceremonial signing July 5.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.