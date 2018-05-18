Judge orders 10 years in prison for Lawrence man who took nude photos of 11-year-old girl

A man who took nude pictures of an 11-year-old girl must serve more than 10 years in prison for the crime, a judge ruled Friday.

Freddie J. Sierra, 41, of Lawrence was sentenced to a total of 125 months in prison with lifetime post-release supervision, Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny said. He must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Prosecutor Mark Simpson said evidence showed that Sierra took nude photos of the girl on multiple occasions for his own sexual gratification. Simpson said the 10-plus year prison sentence was appropriate.

“Mr. Sierra was in a position of trust with her, and he betrayed it,” Simpson said.

Sierra was arrested Jan. 2 and charged the following day with one count of off-grid level — the highest level of felony — sexual exploitation of a child. In April he pleaded no contest and was convicted of two lower-level felony counts of the same crime.

Sierra declined to personally make a statement at his sentencing.

His appointed attorney, Hatem Chahine, said Sierra accepted the consequences for his actions.

“He is very apologetic for what occurred and simply wants to serve his sentence,” Chahine said.

Chahine said Sierra had been without a steady job and staying at a motel prior to his arrest, and asked that court costs be waived because he could not afford them. The judge agreed.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office previously denied the Journal-World’s request for Sierra’s mugshot. He does not yet appear on the online state sex offender registry. Since being arrested, Sierra has remained jailed on $100,000 bond.

