Wichita State University gets record $12M gift

Wichita — Wichita State University says a Wichita couple is donating $12 million, representing in the single largest cash gift to the school.

The university said in a news release Wednesday that oil producer Wayne Woolsey and his wife, Kay, committed to a lead gift of $10 million to build a new home for the W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State.

Wichita State said it will name the building the Wayne and Kay Woolsey Hall, a move approved Wednesday by the Kansas Board of Regents.

The couple also plans to donate $2 million to the university’s geology department for the petroleum geology program and field camp experiences for students.

Wayne Woolsey is chairman of Woolsey Companies, an oil and natural gas exploration and production company he founded in 1978.

