Kansas City’s Kemper Arena to be renamed

— Historic Kemper Arena in Kansas City is getting a new name.

The arena is now called Hy-Vee Arena, under a deal announced Thursday by the building's new owner.

Steve Foutch, CEO of Foutch Architecture and Development, said the Iowa-based grocery store chain has agreed to a 10-year naming rights deal for the arena, which is being renovated into a $39 million youth and adult sports facility.

Foutch did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

The new arena is expected to attract sports and other events, and also will offer fitness gyms, golf simulators, stores and restaurants.

Foutch said the arena's redevelopment is about 70 percent complete. The grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 5.

