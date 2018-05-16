KU seeks 3 percent hike in tuition and fees; that would make one semester of undergrad education cost $5,573

— The University of Kansas is seeking an overall 3 percent increase in resident tuition and fees for the upcoming 2018-2019 academic year, a larger increase than was approved last year, despite an increase in state support that was just approved by the Kansas Legislature.

The Kansas Board of Regents is getting its first look at each state university’s tuition and fee proposals Wednesday as it holds its regular monthly meeting at the KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan. The board could change the amounts before it votes next month on final tuition and fee schedules for each school.

KU's proposal would raise the cost of undergraduate in-state tuition and fees next year to $5,573.95 per semester, an increase of $162.45 for a student taking 15 credit hours. Graduate in-state students would pay $5,513.35 per semester, an increase of $161.40.

KU’s proposal also calls for a 2.9 percent increase for nonresident students. That would cost an extra $383.70 per semester for undergraduates and $343.20 for graduate students.

KU Chancellor Douglas Girod wasn’t immediately available for comment Wednesday morning. But he and the heads of the other five state universities may face questions from the Board of Regents later in the day when the universities make their formal presentations.

Last year, the Regents approved 2.5 percent increases across the board for KU's Lawrence campus.

The budget bill that lawmakers passed this year, and which Gov. Jeff Colyer signed into law Tuesday, provides a $15 million increase in state funding for public universities next year. Roughly $2.5 million of that will go to KU.

That increase, however, represents only a partial restoration of a $30.7 million cut — including $6.7 million cut from KU's Lawrence campus — that then-Gov. Sam Brownback ordered in the 2016-2017 academic year as part of a package of “allotment” cuts needed to balance that year’s budget.

According to information from the Board of Regents, even with the $15 million restoration, total state general fund support for higher education will be $72.7 million less next year than it was a decade ago.

Every year since 2012, student tuition has paid for a larger share of universities’ overall budgets than state general fund support has, and the gap between those two sources of revenue has been widening.

KU is not the only university seeking tuition and fee hikes next year, but it is the the largest proposed increase and the only one that would be larger than last year's increase.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.