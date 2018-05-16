2 teens stabbed during fight in Lawrence, police say

Two 16-year-old boys suffered stab wounds during a fight Tuesday night in Lawrence, police say.

Officers were dispatched just before 8:30 p.m. to a report of a fight — possibly involving weapons — going on at 100 Arkansas St., Officer Drew Fennelly said in an email to media on Wednesday.

When officers arrived they saw multiple people running from the area, Fennelly said. Officers detained several of them.

Upon investigation, police learned that the two 16-year-olds “had possibly suffered stab wounds during the fight,” Fennelly said. Both teens went on their own to the hospital, where Fennelly said police located them after they arrived.

Both were in stable condition Tuesday night, and their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Fennelly said.

Fennelly said police aren’t currently trying to locate anyone else related to the incident, which remained under investigation Wednesday.

The address is just north of Woody Park in northern Lawrence.

