Douglas County Commission to consider Kanwaka Township request for rezoning

The Douglas County Commission on Wednesday will consider a rezoning request that Kanwaka Township is seeking in order to expand a building on its township yard.

The request is to rezone the 2.5 acres that the township owns northwest of the North 1700 Road and East 550 Road intersection from agricultural and suburban home residential to simply agricultural. The split agricultural and residential zoning was a result of the township buying about an acre of land zoned residential, which is just west of its current fire station and maintenance shop.

In a report to commissioners, county planner Mary Miller notes that the township purchased the property so that it could expand a building on the property. The township will have to amend its conditional use permit for the property before it can start that project, the report says.

The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. To view the commission’s complete agenda, visit douglascountyks.org.

