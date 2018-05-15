Kansas Gov. Colyer signs letter backing Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer and a group of fellow governors are backing President Donald Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing what they called Trump's "transformative efforts to bring peace to the Korean peninsula."
In a letter this week to Norwegian Nobel Committee chairman Berit Reiss-Andersen, Colyer and six fellow governors wrote that Trump's "firm stance against nuclearization, coupled with his willingness to engage one-on-one with Pyongyang, has succeeded in opening new avenues of cooperation, friendship and unity between the two Koreas - and the rest of the world."
The letter follows one from 18 U.S. House Republicans, who earlier this month formally nominated Trump for the award amid preparations for a historic summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. The National Republican Senatorial Committee has also promoted the idea, sending an email encouraging supporters to "Nominate President Trump to Win the Nobel Peace Prize" by adding their name to a list.
Other signatories to the governors' letter include South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo; Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant; Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey; West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice; and Maine Gov. Paul LePage.
McMaster was an early Trump supporter in the 2016 election, formally backing him ahead of South Carolina's first-in-the-South primary. Then the state's lieutenant governor, the longtime South Carolina politician became governor when Trump picked then-Gov. Nikki Haley as his U.N. ambassador.
Trump is backing McMaster in next month's five-way South Carolina GOP primary. The president appeared at an October fundraiser, and McMaster has featured footage from that event prominently in his television ads.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Phillip Chappuie 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Why would they give a peace prize to a man that just touched off such significant violence in Gaza? People are dying and he is trying to take credit for things he didn't do. I find it despicable that Colyer would be party to that.
Bob Smith 24 minutes ago
Hamas touched off the violence. You're missing the point again.
Cille King 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
It's very premature. No agreement has been made, no substantial action taken. Does starting a war elsewhere cancel any peace that he might bring in another?
Bob Smith 23 minutes ago
I recall another resident of 1600 Penn. Ave. getting a Nobel for having won an election.
Cliff Sperry 15 minutes ago
Bob Smith, perhaps you should re-read the reason for Obama receiving the Nobel.
Carol Bowen 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
Governor Colyer is showing his inclinations. Good to know.
Richard Quinlan 47 minutes ago
What a tool
Brad Greenwood 44 minutes ago
Sounds like someone wants a little endorsement from the Drumpf.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 41 minutes ago
Why would this guy deserve a peace prize?
https://www.nytimes.com/video/us/100000004269364/trump-and-violence.html
All the Times Trump Has Called for Violence at His Rallies by Mashable Daily
Mike Edson 33 minutes ago
It just proves that winning the Nobel Peace Prize doesn’t mean anything.
Steve Jacob 28 minutes ago
Obama dropped a bunch of bombs and got a Nobel Prize. It is a smart move by Colyer, who's going to vote in a Republican off year primary in August? Trump voters.
Sign in to comment