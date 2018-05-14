Trevor Noah, host of ‘The Daily Show,’ to perform at Lied Center in September

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will appear at the Lied Center this fall, the performing arts center announced Monday morning.

Noah is slated to appear on the Lied Center stage at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22. Tickets are currently on sale for Friends of the Lied members and University of Kansas students. Friends of the Lied can purchase tickets at the Lied Center box office (1600 Stewart Dr.), by phone at 864-2787 or online at lied.ku.edu. KU students must purchase tickets at the box office, with a valid KU student ID on hand.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public May 21 at 11 a.m. at the ticket office, by phone or online. The show is a special partnership event with KU’s Student Union Activities, and is not part of the Lied Center’s official 2018-2019 lineup.

Noah, originally from South Africa, is a comedian and host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. In recent years with Noah as host, “The Daily Show” has been nominated for multiple Writers Guild and NAACP Image Awards, and has also won a GLAAD Media Award, according to the Lied Center’s press release. He is also the author of the memoir "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood."

