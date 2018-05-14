Severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. in Douglas County

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Douglas County until 10 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A watch means that the potential exists for the development of severe thunderstorms. Expect any thunderstorm that forms to be capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail and locally heavy rainfall, the weather service said.

The forecast Monday called for scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high of 88 degrees and winds at 10 to 15 mph. The chance of rain was 60 percent.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/XiRfGngtLk — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) May 14, 2018 None by NWS Topeka

