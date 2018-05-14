Latest Douglas County court filings for May 14, 2018

Marriages

Joseph Smalley, 28, Lawrence, and Desiree Gamble, 23, Lawrence.

Linda Sue Dischner, 53, Lawrence, and Mark Eugene Hawley, 59, Lawrence.

Katherine L. Fitchpatrick, 25, Lawrence, and William Henry D. Kohn, 28, Lawrence.

Todd Daniel Ellison, 53, Lawrence, and Arianna Leigh Leamon, 44, Lawrence.

Adrian Tyler Anderson, 28, Lawrence, and Jessica Lynn Carter, 28, Lawrence.

Arthur Benet Magnuson, 34, Lawrence, and Michael David Showalter, 28, Lawrence.

Michael S. Campbell, 26, Lawrence, and Paige Trimble, 27, Lawrence.

Sarah A. Nichols, 29, Lawrence, and Lucas Schoonover, 30, Lawrence.

Jacob Stuart Mertins, 25, Lawrence, and Emily Lauren Otte, 25, Lawrence.

Mark A. Shutt, 32, Eudora, and Heather Crist, 25, Edgerton.

Adrianne M. Nunez, 35, Lawrence, and Jaron Ruckman, 35, Lawrence.

Ryan Price, 34, Lawrence, and Arianna Plummer, 27, Lawrence.

Travis Scott Warren, 26, Lawrence, and Larissa Jay Prara, 24, Lawrence.

Amanda Danielle Vickers, 28, Lawrence, and Christopher Eugene Curry, 34, Lawrence.

Loran James Allen, 38, Eudora, and Carrie Ann Heller, 42, Eudora.

Divorces

Ryan J. Robinson, 43, Lawrence, and Jennifer N. Robinson, 42, Lawrence.

Peter Karemeria Ndegwa, 50, Olathe, and Nancy Wamutua, 41, Olathe.

Ralph Richard Metcalf, 51, Lawrence, and Jennifer Ann Distlehorst, 49, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Samuel Wade Fields, 1201 Ohio St., Lawrence.

Candice Leigh Lucero, 1229 Oak St., Eudora.

Angela Garcia Nascimento, 817 Alabama St., Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures in Douglas County.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.