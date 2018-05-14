Today's news

Latest Douglas County court filings for May 14, 2018

The Douglas County Courthouse.

Photo by Joe Preiner. Enlarge photo.

The Douglas County Courthouse.

By Staff Report

May 14, 2018

Advertisement

Marriages

Joseph Smalley, 28, Lawrence, and Desiree Gamble, 23, Lawrence.

Linda Sue Dischner, 53, Lawrence, and Mark Eugene Hawley, 59, Lawrence.

Katherine L. Fitchpatrick, 25, Lawrence, and William Henry D. Kohn, 28, Lawrence.

Todd Daniel Ellison, 53, Lawrence, and Arianna Leigh Leamon, 44, Lawrence.

Adrian Tyler Anderson, 28, Lawrence, and Jessica Lynn Carter, 28, Lawrence.

Arthur Benet Magnuson, 34, Lawrence, and Michael David Showalter, 28, Lawrence.

Michael S. Campbell, 26, Lawrence, and Paige Trimble, 27, Lawrence.

Sarah A. Nichols, 29, Lawrence, and Lucas Schoonover, 30, Lawrence.

Jacob Stuart Mertins, 25, Lawrence, and Emily Lauren Otte, 25, Lawrence.

Mark A. Shutt, 32, Eudora, and Heather Crist, 25, Edgerton.

Adrianne M. Nunez, 35, Lawrence, and Jaron Ruckman, 35, Lawrence.

Ryan Price, 34, Lawrence, and Arianna Plummer, 27, Lawrence.

Travis Scott Warren, 26, Lawrence, and Larissa Jay Prara, 24, Lawrence.

Amanda Danielle Vickers, 28, Lawrence, and Christopher Eugene Curry, 34, Lawrence.

Loran James Allen, 38, Eudora, and Carrie Ann Heller, 42, Eudora.

Divorces

Ryan J. Robinson, 43, Lawrence, and Jennifer N. Robinson, 42, Lawrence.

Peter Karemeria Ndegwa, 50, Olathe, and Nancy Wamutua, 41, Olathe.

Ralph Richard Metcalf, 51, Lawrence, and Jennifer Ann Distlehorst, 49, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Samuel Wade Fields, 1201 Ohio St., Lawrence.

Candice Leigh Lucero, 1229 Oak St., Eudora.

Angela Garcia Nascimento, 817 Alabama St., Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures in Douglas County.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill Anniversary Week: Half-price burgers, chicken, pork, turkey and spicy black bean · All day, all week long (May 14-19)

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail