Japan looks to strengthen business ties with Kansas

— Japanese officials have met with Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer hoping to strengthen business relations and encourage Kansas to rejoin an alliance between Japan and regional states.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Colyer met last month with a delegation from the Chicago-based Japanese consulate.

Consul general Naoki Ito says some federal trade decisions could jeopardize exports of Kansas beef and pork to Japan. He says Kansas could raise the profile of its image, showcase its business and attract investors by rejoining the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association. The association introduces U.S. companies to Japan's senior investors.

Former Gov. Sam Brownback left the association in 2012 to save money, citing a $2,000 annual membership. Ito says Colyer's position in office marks an opportunity to renew relations.

Colyer's office declined to comment on the meeting.

