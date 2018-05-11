Lawrence City Commission agenda set for May 15 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 05/01/18 and 05/08/18.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims.The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items

a) Award bid for 3,500 tons of de-icing salt, to Independent Salt Company of Kannapolis, Kansas, for $163,975.00, utilizing the Douglas County Cooperative Bid No. 18-F-008.

b) Authorize a change order for the East Lawrence Recreation Center parking lot addition project to RD Johnson Excavation Co., Inc., for $9,444.00 to replace an existing storm sewer pipe under the proposed parking area.

c) Award Bid No. B1819 – Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center Pool Painting, to J.F. McGivern, Inc., in the amount of $111,430.00.

• Adopt on first reading, the following ordinance(s):

a) Ordinance No. 9463, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Friday, August 31, 2018 in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street and on 8th Street, from Pennsylvania Street to New Jersey Street, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., for the Lawrence Beer Company Block Party event.

b) Ordinance No. 9464, to amend code section references in two (2) sections of Chapter V, Article 18 of the City Code, which pertains to the regulation of signs (Sign Code). Staff Memo & Attachments

c) Ordinance No. 9472, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on Friday, August 10, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to Saturday, August 11, 2018 to 1:00 a.m., and on Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to Sunday, August 12, 2018 to 1:00 a.m. in the E. 100 block of 8th Street for the Sandbar Birthday Celebration event. Staff Memo & Attachments

d) Ordinance No. 9473, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on Saturday, August 25, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the E. 200 block of 9th Street for the Over the Edge event. Staff Memo & Attachments

e) Ordinance No. 9474, designating 21st Street within the corporate limits of the city and Harvard Road within the corporate limits of the city as major or main trafficways. Staff Memo & Attachments

f) Ordinance No. 9475, repealing Ordinance No. 5799, which established the Sister Cities Advisory Board. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Adopt the following resolution(s):

a) Resolution No. 7246, declaring the City’s intent to issue General Obligation Bonds in the amount of $950,000 for the design and construction of Louisiana Street from 12th Street to 13th Street (CIP Project No. PW18E8), and improvements to 23rd Street from Massachusetts Street to Louisiana Street (CIP Project No. PW18E10)

b) Resolution No. 7250, authorizing the 2018 Annual Action Plan and Investment Summary for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the HOME Investment Partnership Program, as well as the 2018-2022 Consolidated Plan. (Staff has received official allocation numbers from HUD and they represent an approximately 30% increase in HOME and around a 12% increase in CDBG over the 2017 amounts. Staff has called a meeting for the Community Development Advisory Committee on 5/10/18 to give them an opportunity to recommend allocation of the “new” money. An update to this agenda item will occur on 5/11/18 with the increased recommended dollar amounts on the 2018 Investment Summary.)

c) Resolution No. 7251, authorizing the application for 2018 Kansas Emergency Solutions Grant.

d) Resolution No. 7252, amending bond documents related to the HERE project at 1101 Indiana Street, to extend the documents through December 31, 2018.

• Authorize staff to submit three (3) applications to the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Call for Competitive Consolidated Planning Grant Projects. The three (3) projects include: a 23rd Street (Learnard Avenue to East City Limits) Multimodal Corridor Study, Intelligent Transportation Systems: Implementation and Data Collection program, and a Multimodal Traffic Impact Study Methodology and Guidelines Study.

• Approve a Special Use Permit, SUP-17-00697, for Bridge Haven, located at 1701 Research Park Drive and the property located generally northwest of Research Park Drive and W. 18th Street (known as 1601 Research Park Drive in GIS mapping) and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9465. Submitted by Paul Werner Architect, for Beckmeisters LLC, property owner of record. (PC Item 1B; approved 7-0-1 on 4/23/18)

• Approve a Special Use Permit, SUP-18-00076, for a 30,342 SF building addition at Bishop Seabury Academy, to accommodate additional classrooms, office, cafeteria/kitchen, and chapel spaces, located at 4120 Clinton Parkway, and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9466. Submitted by BBN Architects Inc, for Bishop Seabury Academy, property owner of record. (PC Item 2; approved 7-0-1 on 4/23/18)

• Approve a Text Amendment, TA-18-00121, to the City of Lawrence Land Development Code, Articles 4 and 9, to permit Group Homes in the GPI district. Initiated by Planning Commission on 2/21/18, and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9467. (PC Item 5; approved 8-0 on 4/23/18)

• Accept dedication and vacation of easements associated with Minor Subdivision, MS-18-00113, for Eagle Subdivision No. 2, located at 1803 W. 6th Street. Submitted by BG Engineers on behalf of Mount Oread AERIE 309 FOE, Inc., property owner of record.

• Approve the following items related to Sinclair’s Addition No. 2. These items were deferred from May 8, 2015: Staff's Density Analysis, Applicant's Density Analysis.

a) Adopt on second and final reading, Ordinance No. 9459, to rezone (Z-18-00024) approximately .82 acres from RM12 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District and RM12 UC (Multi-Dwelling Residential Urban Conservation Overlay) District to RM32 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located at 929 Arkansas St. (PC Item 1A; approved 10-0 on 3/28/18)

b) Accept dedication of easements and vacation of right-of-way associated with Minor Subdivision, MS-18-00046, for Sinclair’s Addition No. 2, located at 929 Arkansas Street, 913, 931, and 935 Michigan Street and 1000 Emery Road. Submitted by BG Consultants, on behalf of DJC Holdings LLC, Kirsten & Robin Krug, property owner of record. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Approve the spending plan for the $450,000 of the 2018 Sidewalk/Bike/Ped Improvements/ADA Ramps as well as the remaining $150,000 of 2017 Sidewalk/Bike/Ped Improvements/ADA Ramps. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Authorize use of two consultants, Professional Engineering Consultants (PEC) and George Butler Associates (GBA), to provide watermain replacement engineering services from 2018 to 2020. Staff Memo

• Authorize the Mayor to execute a letter to the Congressional delegation expressing concern about any reduction or elimination of Amtrak’s Southwest Chief route, which serves Lawrence.

• Receive request from Womxn of Color, to install a mural, entitled WAK’Ó MUJERES PHỤ NỮ WOMXN MURAL, on the south and west wall of the Lawrence Public Library building.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign the Subordination Agreement for Arthur Jr. and Shirley Ann Tarpy, 625 Lake Street.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Release of Mortgage for Beverlie J. Anderson, 308 Glenview Drive, and David D. Shannon, 1808 Miller Drive.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Release of Lien for Tenants to Homeowners for 611 Wrigley Lane.

• Approve travel expense statement for Commissioner Ananda from the League of Kansas Municipalities Governing Body Institute Conference, April 20-21, 2018.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Conduct a public hearing to consider a vacation request, submitted by Kaw Valley Engineering, Inc. for Molior, Inc., to vacate a 10-foot utility easement along the east side of 1626 W 23rd Street.

ACTION: Conduct public hearing and approve order of vacation, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing regarding a distance limitation waiver for the 2018 Live on Mass #1 event to be held in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street, on Friday, June 29, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9461, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street on the public right-of-way during the event. Consider approving a Street Event Permit and Special Event Permit (SE-18-00174) for the event.

ACTION: Conduct public hearing and:

• Find that the proximity of the temporary sale of alcoholic liquor for the 2018 Live on Mass #1 event is not adverse to the public welfare or safety and grant a distance limitation waiver;

• Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9461; and

• Approve a Street Event Permit and Special Event Permit, if appropriate.

Conduct a public hearing regarding a distance limitation waiver for the 2018 Live on Mass #2 event to be held in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street, on Friday, July 3, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9462, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street on the public right-of-way during the event. Consider approving a Street Event Permit and a Special Event Permit (SE-18-00175) for the event

ACTION: Conduct a public hearing and:

• Find that the proximity of the temporary sale of alcoholic liquor for the 2018 Live on Mass #2 event is not adverse to the public welfare or safety and grant a distance limitation waiver;

• Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9462; and

• Approve a Street Event Permit and Special Event Permit, if appropriate.

ACTION: Receive request and direct staff as appropriate.

• Receive update on Westar Street Light issue.

ACTION: Receive request and direct staff as appropriate.

• Consider options related to the delivery method for Phase I of the Police Facility as it relates to design services. Staff Memo & Attachments

ACTION: Authorize the City Manager to utilize the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) delivery method for Phase I of the Police Facility finding it is in the public interest pursuant to Charter Ordinance No. 45 and authorize staff to advertise a Request for Proposal, RFP R1809, for design services, if appropriate; or

• Direct staff to utilize the traditional design-bid-build delivery method for Phase I of the Police Facility and authorize staff to advertise a Request for Proposal, RFP R1809, for design services, if appropriate.

• Consider adopting on second and final reading, Ordinance No. 9324, pertaining to a Community Police Review Board.

ACTION: Defer item until June 5 or June 19, if appropriate, or adopt on second and final reading, Ordinance No. 9324, pertaining to a Community Police Review Board, if appropriate.

• Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9471, pertaining to the passage or ordinances on first reading.

ACTION: Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9471, pertaining to passage of ordinances on first reading, if appropriate.

• Consider motion to recess into executive session.

ACTION: Approve motion to recess into executive session for approximately 35 minutes to discuss potential litigation and pending claims involving the City pursuant to the exception set forth in K.S.A. 75-4319(b)(1) for consultation with attorneys for the City which would be deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship. The justification for the executive session is to keep attorney-client privileged matters confidential at this time. At the end of the executive session, the City Commission will resume its regular meeting in the City Commission Room.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

