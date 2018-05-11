Kansas State plans more than $15 million in budget cuts

— Kansas State plans to reduce its budget by more than $15 million for the upcoming school year.

University officials on Thursday said the 5.27 percent cut will affect administrative offices, colleges and research and extension.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Tidball says the reductions include $6.1 million for administrative units, such as the president and provost offices and Hale Library.

The Manhattan Mercury reports about $6.3 million will affect all the university's colleges and $3 million will come from Kansas State Research and Extension.

School officials cited declining enrollment as the main reason for the reductions. The university's enrollment has dropped in each of the last three years. Its September 2017 census counted 22,796 students, nearly 1,000 fewer than in 2016.

