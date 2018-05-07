Kansas governor signs bill to fix flaw in school funding law

— Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has signed legislation fixing a flaw in a new public school funding law as the state Supreme Court prepares to consider whether it increases spending enough.

Colyer's office tweeted photos Monday from a signing ceremony at the Olathe public schools' headquarters. The bill ensures that the state phases in a $534 million increase in spending over five years as intended.

Legislators learned before Colyer signed the new funding law in April that it inadvertently shorted schools $80 million.

The Supreme Court ruled in October that the state's current funding of more than $4 billion a year isn't sufficient under the state constitution.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt planned to file written defense of the law Monday ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on it May 22.

At @OlatheSchools this morning to sign the school funding bill fix. This bill gets more money in the classroom and adds accountability without raising taxes on hardworking Kansas families. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/kcjnqccWnF — Governor Jeff Colyer (@GovJeffColyer) May 7, 2018 None by Governor Jeff Colyer

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.