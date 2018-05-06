City of Lawrence has events planned for National Bike Month

The city of Lawrence has several bike-themed events planned this month, according to a news release.

Up first this Wednesday, May 9, is Bike to School Day. Parents and students are encouraged to participate.

May 14 through 18 is Bike to Work Week, and Friday, May 18 specifically is Bike to Work Day.

Residents can bike with the Lawrence City Commission on Tuesday, May 15. Riders should meet with their own bikes and helmets at 4:30 p.m. at the Riverfront Mall parking lot next to City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

For more information, visit lawrenceks.org/mpo/bicycle_planning/.

More health coverage See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the LJWorld Health homepage.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.