City of Lawrence has events planned for National Bike Month

In this Journal-World file photo from May 6, 2015, a kindergarten student bikes to school in Lawrence.

By Staff Report

May 6, 2018

The city of Lawrence has several bike-themed events planned this month, according to a news release.

Up first this Wednesday, May 9, is Bike to School Day. Parents and students are encouraged to participate.

May 14 through 18 is Bike to Work Week, and Friday, May 18 specifically is Bike to Work Day.

Residents can bike with the Lawrence City Commission on Tuesday, May 15. Riders should meet with their own bikes and helmets at 4:30 p.m. at the Riverfront Mall parking lot next to City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

For more information, visit lawrenceks.org/mpo/bicycle_planning/.

