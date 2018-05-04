Lawrence’s Art in the Park all set for Sunday

Sunday’s 56th annual Art in the Park event will feature live music, food vendors, children’s activities and, of course, artists, as part of the Lawrence Art Guild’s exhibition in South Park.

“It’s something that everyone has known; if you grew up in Lawrence, it’s a little hard not to know where Art in the Park is. It’s become a tradition,” event coordinator Jen Unekis said. “People count on it every year. For a lot of the artists, most are local artists and for some, it’s the only show they do. So they kind of gear up to do Art in the Park.

“It’s probably the premier art festival in Lawrence. I think right now is as strong as we’ve ever been.”

The event first began in 1962 as an indoor gathering in the Lawrence community building before moving outdoors in 1964, where it has remained ever since, Unekis said.

The 2018 edition of the event will feature 130 booths as well as food vendors on Massachusetts Street, which will be closed in the area near the park during the event, slated to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Phoenix Gallery, 825 Massachusetts St., is hosting an Art in the Park preview show in its underground space until May 20. In addition, Unekis said, the Watkins Museum of History is currently hosting a small retrospective exhibit on the event, which features compilations of old pictures and posters from years past.

Check-in for artists begins at 7 a.m., and the event opens to the public at 10 a.m.



