Severe thunderstorm warning expires for northwestern Douglas County

The severe thunderstorm warning issued Thursday evening for northwestern Douglas County was allowed to expire at 10:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service

Severe storms moving through the area were expected to produce wind gusts of up to 60 mph, according to the weather service.

