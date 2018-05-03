Archive for Thursday, May 3, 2018

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for northwestern Douglas County

By Staff Report

May 3, 2018, 10:30 p.m. Updated May 3, 2018, 10:59 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning issued Thursday evening for northwestern Douglas County was allowed to expire at 10:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service

Severe storms moving through the area were expected to produce wind gusts of up to 60 mph, according to the weather service.

