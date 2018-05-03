Lawrence Business Hall of Fame gains four new inductees

Junior Achievement of Lawrence has named four Lawrence businesspeople, involved in construction, marketing, real estate and architecture, to join the Lawrence Business Hall of Fame.

Bob Moore, Cindy Maude, John McGrew and Michael Treanor were named Thursday as the 2018 inductees. Business Hall of Fame Chairman Ernesto Hodison said the four laureates are role models for the students who participate in Junior Achievement, a K-12 program that aims to inspire and educate young people about business concepts and the importance of staying in school.

“Those chosen for this award can be held up, for sure, as role models to our children in our community,” Hodison said at an announcement of the laureates at the Lawrence school district office. “… Our four laureates that we have here today are exactly the type of folk that we want to hold up as the success that can come from hard work from those students in the classroom.”

The Business Hall of Fame recognizes businesspeople whose achievements and leadership have improved Lawrence. Junior Achievement looks at candidates’ business excellence, leadership ability and community impact, among other criteria.

Throughout his career, Moore, who died in 2016, was involved in the development and construction of thousands of homes and apartments throughout northeast Kansas, according to a news release. Moore served on the boards of Lawrence Memorial Hospital, the Lawrence chamber of commerce and the Lawrence National Bank. Moore was also a founding member of “The Bobs,” a group of donors that fund a $10,000 annual award to a Lawrence teacher.

His son, Marty Moore, accepted the honor on his father’s behalf. Marty Moore said that though his dad would have shied away from the recognition, he thought it was an important honor.

“It is important for people in this community to be recognized for the things they do besides making money — there’s associations, there’s giving people jobs, there’s taking risks, there’s providing housing and helping the city grow,” Marty Moore said. “And so we’re happy to be a part of this recognition, and we’re very honored to be among the other honorees.”

Maude worked for more than 40 years in marketing, most recently as the owner and CEO of Callahan Creek, according to the release. The company contributes 10 percent of its annual profits to public service, including scholarship contributions, volunteering and pro bono work. Maude, who retired from Callahan Creek at the end of last year, currently serves as interim CEO for the Lawrence Arts Center.

Maude said she was honored to be selected for the hall of fame but that she had her colleagues at Callahan Creek to thank.

“I do want to recognize the people at Callahan Creek because without those people who support you and do the work of the business every single day, you don’t ever get these kind of honors or awards,” Maude said. “And I owe it to them for the work that they’ve done over many, many years.”

McGrew took over his family’s business, McGrew Real Estate, in 1960, according to the release. In 1965, McGrew partnered with Bob Billings to develop and market the Alvamar golf course project in west Lawrence, which began as 400 acres and today spans more than 3,000. Since his retirement last year, McGrew founded Outside for a Better Inside, which has helped develop multiple nature areas. McGrew has also served on several local boards, including the University of Kansas Biodiversity Institute, the Lawrence chamber of commerce and the Lawrence Board of Realtors.

McGrew said the honor was very special, and his success was determined in large part by the many partners and mentors he had over the years. McGrew, a lifelong Lawrence resident, said he always knew that he would step into the business that his father started.

“I grew up in Lawrence, Kansas, and knew right away that I didn’t want to look for greener pastures,” McGrew said. “… I’ve just been lucky to be in Lawrence, Kansas, and the right place at the right time and had really good partners.”

Treanor established Treanor Architects in 1981 as a small local architecture firm focused on commercial and residential projects, according to the release. The firm now has eight offices that provide architecture and engineering services, and it employs more than 150 professionals. Treanor Architects recently joined the American Institute of Architects’ 2030 Commitment to drastically reduce carbon emissions in building design and construction.

Treanor said that he was excited and humbled to be joining the hall of fame. The firm has been involved in various projects throughout Lawrence, and Treanor said that what they’ve done is hire the right people, who have worked hard.

“We’ve had a hand in a lot of projects around town because people have entrusted us to do their projects, and we’re really grateful for that,” Treanor said.

This is the ninth year of the Business Hall of Fame, which is located on the lower level of the Lawrence Public Library. The laureates will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a tribute dinner in October.

