Controversial adoption bill moving forward in Kansas Legislature

— Kansas lawmakers took steps Thursday to push a bill onto the House floor that would guarantee faith-based child welfare agencies can compete for state contracts, even if they refuse to place children in certain homes based on the agency's "sincerely held religious beliefs."

A conference committee met over the lunch hour Thursday to transfer the contents of that bill, House Bill 2481, into another bill, Senate Bill 284, and advance that bill to the full chambers.

That change means the House, which has previously rejected the so-called "Adoption Protection Act," will have to vote first on the measure.

Democrats who served on the conference committee, Sen. David Haley and Rep. Luis Ruiz, both of Kansas City, Kan., refused to sign on to the deal, saying they believe the bill would authorize taxpayer funding of organizations that can discriminate on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation or any number of other factors.

Their refusal to sign the conference committee report means both legislative chambers will have to go through an additional procedural hoop before the bill can come up for a vote, which still could occur later Thursday.

The bill has also drawn opposition from an organization representing national and global technology corporations, as well as some Kansas-based businesses, some Kansas-based faith leaders, the American Civil Liberties Union and gay rights advocacy groups.

Religious conservatives in the Legislature, including Rep. Susan Humphries, R-Wichita, a sponsor of the bill, reject the argument that the bill is discriminatory. They argue that it only ensures that faith-based child placement agencies will be able to continue doing the same work they are already doing.

The latest version of the bill includes new language clarifying that it protects those organizations from being denied contracts with the Kansas Department for Children and Families, or reimbursement for performing foster care placement or adoption services on behalf of another entity that contracts with DCF to perform case management services.

