Compromise budget would restore $15 million to Kansas higher education

— Kansas lawmakers are preparing to debate a final budget package that would restore $15 million in previous cuts to Kansas colleges and universities.

The bill also includes pay raises for employees in the judicial branch and executive branch agencies.

The compromise deal was worked out late Wednesday between House and Senate negotiators, but full details of the package were not available until Thursday afternoon.

In May 2017, Gov. Sam Brownback signed a budget bill into law for the ensuing fiscal year, then immediately ordered $97 million in cuts that were needed to make it balance in the face of looming revenue shortfalls at the time.

Those cuts included $30.6 million to the state's higher education system, or about 4 percent of total state general fund support. Of that, $6.7 million came out of the University of Kansas, and another $3.5 million was taken from the KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan.

Those cuts in state funding resulted in both tuition hikes and cutbacks in programs on campuses throughout the state's higher education system.

Lawmakers restored about $6 million of the original cuts last year, leaving colleges and universities still $24 million below their pre-cut funding level.

The $15 million restoration in the latest proposed budget represents a compromise between the two chambers' positions. The Senate had proposed restoring more, while the House had proposed less.

Of the $15 million, according to information from the Kansas Board of Regents, the KU campus in Lawrence would receive just less than $2.5 million in general operating funds, plus another $312,000 for the Kansas Geological Survey located on campus.

The KU Medical Center would receive $2 million in general operating funds, plus about $85,000 for medical scholarships and loans.

