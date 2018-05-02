Lawrence City Commission requests multiple design options for reconstruction of 19th Street

City leaders are leaving their options open when it comes to the design of the easternmost section of 19th Street.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission voted unanimously to put out a request for qualifications for the design of the street, but asked for both a narrow option and a wide option after hearing concerns from neighbors.

The approximately $3.6 million project would rebuild a half-mile segment of 19th Street beginning at Harper Street and connect the street to O’Connell Road, which leads into the VenturePark and East Hills Business Park. The majority of the eastern portion of 19th Street is currently 31 feet wide, and in addition to concerns about the connection increasing traffic, some neighbors said they thought widening the street was out of line with the surrounding residential area.

Mayor Stuart Boley said he agreed that the width of the street was significant to the neighborhood's feel and that he was concerned about widening the street. Boley said that from Kentucky Street eastward, the street is two lanes with center turn lanes present only at intersections.

“Essentially the road is consistent from Kentucky over to Harper, and we’re saying it should be a different design beyond Harper,” Boley said. “And I have a hard time with that because of that neighborhood feel.”

City staff’s recommended design scope calls for the street to be 47 feet wide, comprising two 11-foot lanes, one 11-foot center turn lane or raised grass median, and two 6.5-foot bike lanes. Boley, Vice Mayor Lisa Larsen and Commissioner Jennifer Ananda said they were interested in options that completely separate bicyclists from vehicles rather than having on-street bike lanes.

The street goes through several neighborhoods, and a representative with a multineighborhood coalition against the project as proposed presented the commission a petition with more than 200 signatures. Bonnie Uffman, a resident of the Barker Neighborhood, said that the connection to O’Connell Road, which is a 47-foot wide street that intersects with East 23rd Street, is an invitation to increase traffic on what she said was already a congested street.

“I’m here to ask you to change the old pattern of prioritizing roads and vehicles over residents, pedestrians, bicyclists and quality of life in the neighborhood,” Uffman said. “To me, those matter a great deal, together with the roads and vehicles.”

The city is recommending the connection to provide residents, bus service and emergency vehicles better connectivity along 19th Street and access to the business parks. In response to traffic concerns, city staff is recommending the design consultant review traffic-calming measures for 19th Street between Haskell Avenue and O’Connell Road.

City Engineer Dave Cronin said he does think that the city needs to be cognizant of the neighbors' concerns and that the traffic calming would encourage slower speeds on the road. Regarding the width, he said the 47-foot street would not increase capacity since there would still only be one lane going eastbound and one westbound.

Commissioners ultimately agreed to give city staff direction to ensure that the request for qualifications for the design asks for two options — a 31-foot and a 47-foot version — so as to not commit the city to a certain design early in the process.

In addition to the street improvements, the $3.6 million project cost includes $1.1 million for waterline replacement. Douglas County will contribute $750,000 toward the project. Cronin said the design process would take eight to 10 months and would include chances to receive public input. He said the street is currently scheduled to be reconstructed in 2019.

