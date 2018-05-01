Steve Martin, Michael McDonald among Lied Center’s 2018-2019 lineup; see the full list here

The Lied Center promises an upcoming season “unlike any other,” with comedy legends (including a few ‘Saturday Night Live’ alumni), Grammy-winning musicians and Broadway hits all slated for the 2018-2019 season.

The Lied Center officially unveiled the 25th Anniversary Season lineup on April 29 during its season announcement party. Highlights of the upcoming season include performances from comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short, acclaimed violinist Joshua Bell, Broadway breakout “Finding Neverland,” five-time Grammy winner Michael McDonald and the world premiere of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra’s celebration of Kansas basketball legends.

“We are ecstatic to celebrate our silver anniversary by hosting many of the world’s most acclaimed artists. Over half will be making their Lied Center debut, and we invite everyone to join us in this season-long celebration,” Derek Kwan, executive director of the Lied Center, said in a news release.

To kick off this year’s 25th Anniversary Season, the Lied Center will host a free festival “in appreciation of the community and in honor of Christina M. Hixson, the sole trustee of the Lied Foundation Trust.” The festival, “Lied Loves Lawrence,” will take place Sept. 14 and 15, and it will include free performances, live music, treats, family-friendly activities, behind-the-scenes workshops and more.

Ticket packages go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. May 21, and can be purchased via phone at 864-2787 or at the Lied Center ticket office, 1600 Stewart Drive.

Single tickets go on sale to the public at 8 a.m. June 4, and can be purchased by phone, in person at the ticket office or online at lied.ku.edu. A single-ticket kickoff party with refreshments is planned from 8 to 9 a.m. that day at the Lied Center, complete with refreshments, special ticket offerings and more.

Tickets to University of Kansas students and Friends of the Lied are available now via phone or at the ticket office.

Here’s a list of the scheduled performances for the 2018-2019 season that are open to the public. Find more information and ticket prices for all shows online at lied.ku.edu.

Lied Center 2018-2019 season

• Michael McDonald

7:30 p.m. Aug. 12

• Lied Loves Lawrence: Community Arts and Music Festival

Sept. 14 and 15 (details to be announced this summer)

• Tootie Heath Trio featuring Emmet Cohen

7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25

• KU Symphony Orchestra with special guest Blake Pouliot, violin (conducted by Carolyn Watson)

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27

• Steve Martin and Martin Short: “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life,” featuring The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko

7:30 p.m. Sept. 30

• Joshua Bell, violin

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4

• Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis — World Premiere: 25th Anniversary Commission Honoring 15 KU Basketball Luminaries

7:30 p.m. Oct. 11

• Loudon Wainwright III

7:30 p.m. Oct. 17

• Amirah Sackett

7:30 p.m. Oct. 24

• Purna Loka Ensemble

2 p.m. Oct. 28

• Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company, performing “Horses in the Sky”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 29

• Monty Python’s “Spamalot”

7:30 p.m. Nov. 4

• “Elf The Musical”

7 p.m. Nov. 7

• Dan Zanes and Claudia Eliaza

2 p.m. Nov. 17

• Jane Lynch: “A Swingin’ Little Christmas!,” featuring Kate Flannery and Tim Davis with the Tony Guerrero Quintet

7:30 p.m. Nov. 27

• Vincent Herring Duo, featuring saxophonist Vincent Herring and pianist Dave Kikoski

7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4

• Canadian Brass Christmas

7:30 p.m. Dec. 9

• Russian National Ballet: “The Sleeping Beauty”

2 p.m. Jan. 27

• KU Percussion Group with special guest Andy Akiho

7:30 p.m. Jan. 31

• Dumpstaphunk and George Porter, Jr. and His Runnin’ Pardners

7:30 p.m. Feb. 8

• David Wilcox

7:30 p.m. Feb. 10

• KODO One Earth Tour 2019: “Evolution”

7:30 p.m. Feb. 19

• Cirque Éloize: “SALOON”

7 p.m. March 3

• Sara Gazarek Duo

7:30 p.m. March 18 and 19

• Zlatomir Fung, cello

2 p.m. March 24

• KU Jazz Ensemble I with special guest Renee Rosnes, piano (directed by Dan Gailey)

7:30 p.m. April 4

• Nataanii Means

7:30 p.m. April 5

• Lucy Kaplansky

7:30 p.m. April 7

• Kenny Broberg, Van Cliburn International Piano Competition silver medalist

7:30 p.m. April 10

• Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure

7 p.m. April 12

• WindSync

2 p.m. April 14

• “Finding Neverland”

6 p.m. April 21

• Parsons Dance

7:30 p.m. April 26

• “Something Rotten!”

7:30 p.m. May 3

• New York Philharmonic String Quartet

7:30 p.m. May 6

