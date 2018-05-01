Lawrence police say 14-year-old appeared to reach for gun in waistband before arrest

Lawrence police say they confiscated a stolen gun from a 14-year-old boy Monday night, after the boy appeared to reach for it during an encounter with police.

Police were dispatched about 8:40 p.m. to a report of shoplifters at a business in the 3200 block of Iowa Street, Officer Derrick Smith said in an email to media Tuesday morning.

When the first officer to arrive tried to talk to the suspects in the parking lot, one of them — a 14-year-old — “began making movements toward his waistband and appeared to be grabbing onto something and trying to pull it out,” Smith said.

The officer immediately “physically detained” the teen, and a subsequent pat-search revealed that the item in his waistband was a stolen gun, Smith said.

Smith said the teen was taken into custody at the scene.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.