Lawrence police say 14-year-old appeared to reach for gun in waistband before arrest

Lawrence police say they confiscated a stolen gun from a 14-year-old boy Monday night, after the boy appeared to reach for it during an encounter with police.
Police were dispatched about 8:40 p.m. to a report of shoplifters at a business in the 3200 block of Iowa Street, Officer Derrick Smith said in an email to media Tuesday morning.
When the first officer to arrive tried to talk to the suspects in the parking lot, one of them — a 14-year-old — “began making movements toward his waistband and appeared to be grabbing onto something and trying to pull it out,” Smith said.
The officer immediately “physically detained” the teen, and a subsequent pat-search revealed that the item in his waistband was a stolen gun, Smith said.
Smith said the teen was taken into custody at the scene.
Comments
Steve Jacob 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
If the police knew he had a gun he would be dead. This kid was lucky.
Bob Smith 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
When the lawbreakers are stupid and clumsy, we all win.
Jake Davis 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
Great work LPD!!!
David Teska 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
The story says police reacted when he reached in a manner that was an indication he may have been going for a gun. Whether he was in fact reaching for one or not only he knows. Police reacted properly in disarming him of a stolen weapon. Who knows what a 14 year old is thinking in a situation like this.
Jennifer Harrison 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
The parents of this fine upstanding child must be proud of the son they have raised to commit crimes while armed with a stolen gun.
