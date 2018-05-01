Kansas collects $66M more in April taxes than expected

— Kansas is reporting that it collected $66 million more in taxes than anticipated in April to make it the 11th month in a row that revenues have been better than expected.

The Department of Revenue said Tuesday that the state collected $932 million in taxes last month and the official forecast was $866 million. The surplus was 7.6 percent.

The surplus was notable because it was the first monthly revenue report since state officials and university economists issued new and more optimistic projections April 20.

The state has collected more than $5.7 billion in revenue since the current fiscal year began in July.

The state's tax collections are 20 percent higher than they were a year ago. Lawmakers last year increased income taxes to help balance the state budget.

