Lobbying reform bill clears Kansas House after battle

— The Kansas House this week advanced a bill that would require people who are hired to lobby the executive or judicial branches of government to register with the state, just as those who lobby the Legislature currently do.

But there was a battle in the House over a proposed amendment to Senate Bill 394 that likely would have resulted in it being sent to a conference committee.

The bill, jointly sponsored by Republican Senate President Susan Wagle, of Wichita, and House Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley, of Topeka, sailed through the Senate on Feb. 21, 40-0.

Each had said they had their own reasons for supporting it. Wagle said she became concerned about executive branch lobbying in 2016 when lawmakers voted to cancel a lease-purchase agreement that Gov. Sam Brownback's administration had signed for a project that would clear the way for demolition of the Docking State Office Building just west of the Statehouse.

Hensley, however, had said he became concerned when he learned that lobbyists had been working with the Brownback administration to develop a project to tear down and replace major portions of the Lansing state prison.

But when it reached the floor of the House Thursday, Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, successfully added an amendment that would impose a one-year "cooling off" period before elected officials or senior executive branch agency managers, after leaving office, could go to work as a lobbyist.

He said it was meant to close, or at least slow, what he called a "revolving door" between government and lobbyists.

"A one-year cooling off period is very similar to what Congress operates under," Miller said.

Miller had previously offered the amendment in the House Elections Committee when it considered the bill, but he said it failed there by a single vote.

In recent years, a number of former House speakers have gone to work as lobbyists at the Statehouse almost immediately after leaving office. Among them were Republicans Doug Mays, of Topeka, and Mike O'Neal, of Hutchinson.

Rep. Keith Esau, R-Olathe, who chairs the Elections Committee and is now running for secretary of state, argued against the amendment, saying it would unfairly limit future employment opportunities for the people covered by the amendment.

"When we leave this body, we have given up a lot to serve here," he said. "Some people like myself may have had to have job changes because of the time that they spent in the Legislature."

Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, also objected, noting that it would apply retroactively to Jan. 1, 2018. She said people who ran for office and accepted positions as lawmakers couldn't have known at the time that it would result in restrictions on their future employment.

But Miller said his amendment wasn't about what's fair for elected officials and high-ranking state employees. Instead, he said, it was about restoring public trust in elected officials.

"Perhaps there are some who have not paid attention to the waning public trust in elected officials, but it is waning," he said. "And one of the concerns that the public has is that some people who get elected do so to enrich themselves. And one of the examples that they'll give for the enrichment of one's self as an elected official is to walk through the revolving door and into the world of influence."

Miller's amendment initially passed narrowly, 64-59. The House later recessed for lunch before finishing work on the bill. After lunch, when the House came back into session, Rep. John Whitmer, R-Wichita, offered a motion to reconsider Miller's amendment, and on the second vote it was rejected, 65-58.

Seven other Republicans joined Whitmer in switching their votes to 'no' on the second motion. They were Reps. Blake Carpenter, of Derby; J.R. Claeys, of Salina; Lonnie Clark, of Junction City; Tom Cox, of Shawnee; Anita Judd-Jenkins, of Arkansas City; and Jim Kelly, of Independence.

But two others switched their initial 'no' votes to 'yes' on the second count. They were Reps. Shelee Brim, R-Shawnee, and Stan Frownfelter, D-Kansas City.

The House then voted to advance the bill to a final action vote, which is scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.