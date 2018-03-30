Lawrence City Commission agenda set for April 3 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 03/20/18.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions:

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items

a) Award Bid for Lawrence Arts Center Roof Repair (CIP# PW18B6), to JB Turner & Sons, in the amount of $106,242, and authorize the City Manager to enter into an agreement.

• Adopt on first reading, the following ordinance(s):

a) Ordinance No. 9455, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on the 300 block of West 7th Street, on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in Watson Park for the Rockin’ Red Music Fest event.

b) Ordinance No. 9441, authorizing the issuance of up to $90,000,000 in hospital revenue bonds for Lawrence Memorial Hospital to provide funds to finance its new west facility and other improvements, and refund and redeem other outstanding bonds. (PIRC recommended approval 6-0 on 02/13/18).

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinance(s):

a) Ordinance No. 9442, rezoning (Z-17-00471) approximately 2.5 acres from UR (Urban Reserve) District to RM12-PD (Multi-Dwelling Residential-Planned Development Overlay) District, located at 5275 W. 6th Street. (PC Item 3A; approved 9-0 on 2/21/18)

b) Ordinance No. 9443, rezoning (Z-17-00688) approximately 1.33 acres located at 3900 W. 6th Street from CN2 (Neighborhood Commercial Center) District & PCD (Planned Commercial Development-Monterey Center) District to CN2 (Neighborhood Commercial Center) District. (PC Item 4A; approved 9-0 on 2/21/18)

c) Ordinance No. 9444, for Special Use Permit (SUP-17-00690) for Tommy’s Car Wash, on approximately 1.33 acres located at 3900 W 6th Street. (PC Item 4B; approved 9-0 on 2/21/18)

d) Ordinance No. 9445, rezoning (Z-17-00694) approximately 1.768 acres from RS10 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District to CS (Commercial Strip) District, located at 1105 E. 23rd Street. (PC Item 2A; approved 9-0 on 2/21/18)

e) Ordinance No. 9446, rezoning (Z-17-00689) approximately 1.685 acres from IBP (Industrial/Business Park) District to IL (Limited Industrial) District, located at 1300 Research Park Drive. (PC Item 1; approved 7-2 on 2/21/18)

• Adopt the following resolution(s):

a) Resolution No. 7224, pertaining to the membership and term limits for the Transient Guest Tax Grant Program Advisory Board.

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-18-00132, for the Kansas Relays Pole Vault Competition on April 18, 2018 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., located at 4931 W 6th St. Submitted by Salty Iguana for Cherry Hill Properties, LLC, property owner of record.

• Traffic System Requests:

a) Prohibit parking on the east side of Ousdahl Road, 75’ in each direction, from 19th Terrace, 20th Street, and 20th Terrace, and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9449, prohibiting the parking (TC item #7; recommend approval 9-0 on 3/5/18).

b) Deny a request for a stop sign on 8th Street at Delaware Street (TC item #8; recommend denial 9-0 on 3/5/18).

• Authorize the Mayor to execute a Performance Agreement between the City of Lawrence and Plastikon Healthcare, LLC, related to the Phase I and II expansions of the Company’s facility in East Hills Business Park.

• Authorize the Fire Chief to execute a Memorandum of Understanding between the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department to grant agency participation in the Kansas Search and Rescue Response System.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a Memorandum of Understanding between the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center and the Lawrence Police Department, in reference to the Mental Health Team.

• Approve travel expense statement for Commissioner Jennifer Ananda to attend the League of Kansas Municipalities Governing Body Institute & Mayors Conference, April 20-21, 2018 in Topeka, KS.

• Approve travel expense statements for Commissioner Jennifer Ananda and Leslie Soden from the National League of Cities Congressional Cities Conference, March 11 – 14, 2018.

• Receive the Social Services Funding Advisory Board 2017 Annual Report.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Release of Mortgage for James L Feurt and Sherry A. Feurt, 508 Dakota Street.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Consider authorizing the City Manager to execute the consulting contract with GHD, Inc., in the amount of $226,182.00, for the Farmland Remediation Project.

Action: Authorize the City Manager to execute the consulting contract with GHD, Inc, in the amount of $226,182 for the Farmland Remediation Project, if appropriate.

• Consider motion to recess into executive session.

Action: Approve motion to recess into executive session for approximately 20 minutes to discuss upcoming employer-employee negotiations pursuant to the employer-employee negotiations exception set forth in K.S.A. 75-4319(b)(3). The justification for the executive session is to keep employer-employee negotiation matters confidential at this time. At the end of the executive session, the City Commission will resume its regular meeting in the City Commission Room.

