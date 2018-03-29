Lawrence Final Friday events and art openings for March 30, 2018

All events are from 5-9 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Downtown:

Aimee’s Coffeehouse, 1025 Massachusetts St.: Painted Words, 6-8 p.m.

The Bourgeois Pig, 6 E. Ninth St.: Choe Anabela.

City Wine Market, 900 New Hampshire St., Suite C.: Isaac Keppler: Bully Trap Provisions.

Edward Jones, 888 New Hampshire, Suite C.: Stephen T. Johnson.

Essential Goods/Sparrow Gallery, 933 Massachusetts St.: Astrophilia: New Works by Tay, 6-10 p.m.

Extra Virgin Olive Oils, 937 Massachusetts St.: Peggy Mohr.

Fayman Gallery, 927 1/2 Massachusetts St.: Jeremy Rockwell

Great American Bank, 888 New Hampshire, Suite A: HANG12: Mind into Material: Symon Knox.

Henry’s Coffee Shop, 11 E. Eighth St.: Work by Madison Roberts.

The Invention of Color, 840 Massachusetts St.: Maggie 100 Paintings.

Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St.: 2018 Benefit Art Auction Exhibit.

Lucia, 1016 Massachusetts St.: Paintings by Jodi Ray & Plants You Can’t Kill: Hannah Blodgett.

Mana Bar, 1111 Massachusetts St.: Current Works by Gage Hall.

Percolator, 913 Rhode Island St. (in alley): John & Ericka Geery, watercolor, acrylics & photography.

Phoenix Gallery & Phoenix Underground, 825 Massachusetts St.

Studio, 833 1/2 Massachusetts St.: Adam Lott: WHO AM I?

Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St.: Free State Free Spirits: Lawrence’s 1960s Counter Culture, tour by John Gary Brown at 6 p.m.; Irish-American band Beyond the Heather at 7 p.m.

Z’s Divine Espresso, 10 E. Ninth St.: Joanna Beard: Joyful Creatures, part 2.

East Lawrence:

Art Emergency, 721 E. Ninth St.: Geoffrey Benzing.

Cider Gallery, 810 Pennsylvania St.: Robert McNown Recent Paintings.

Janon Romero’s Airbnb, 909 Pennsylvania St.: Teresa Treanor.

Makerspace, 512 E. Ninth St.: Free State High School Art Show and Improv Comedy TV Parody Night; art show 6:30 p.m., improv 10 p.m.

Mobile Locksmith Shop, 840 Connecticut St.: Mark McBride.

Rural Pearl Studio, 720 E. Ninth St. No. 1D: Cut Paper Art by Angie Pickman.

Seedco, 720 E. Ninth St.: Aurxchs Ix Nuova by Ryan Storck, Open Studios.

Studio 901, 901 Pennsylvania St.: Sugarfoot Detour, 8-10 p.m.

Sunrise Coffee, 1501 Learnard Ave.: Equity in the Food System: Photos by Laurel Sears.

Tall Grass Studios, 720 E. Ninth St.: The Course of The Empire: Margie Kuhn.

North Lawrence:

Evening Shade Farms Soap House, 1320 N. Third St.: Live local music, 4 p.m.

