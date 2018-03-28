Some Lawrence bars and restaurants to have special policies for Final Four game day

As a veteran of multiple University of Kansas Final Four runs, Lawrence bar owner Rich Renfro knows crimson-and-blue dressed fans will be at the doors of his establishments Saturday long before the 7:49 p.m. tipoff of KU's semifinal game against Villanova.

“I've had people at the doors at 11 (a.m.) and noon to start saving tables,” he said. “It’s like Allen Fieldhouse on game day — people want to make sure they have a seat. We were lucky last week because all the students were gone. Last week was manageable, but Saturday will be overcrowded. But it’s fun.”

Renfro, owner of Johnny’s Tavern, 401 N. Second St., and Johnny’s Tavern West, 721 Wakarusa Drive, said the two bars would handle Final Four mania differently. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis Saturday at the original Johnny’s Tavern just north of the Kansas River Bridge. Reservations will be required starting at 5 p.m. for three-quarters of the tables at Johnny’s West and will cost $5 a seat. The remaining tables will be available first-come, first-served.

Although reluctant to speak about Monday for fear of jinxing the Jayhawks, Renfro said the bars would “rinse and repeat” Saturday’s plan and he expects a big influx of fans about 5 p.m. if KU is in the national championship game, which starts at 8:20 p.m. Monday.

The staff at the downtown sports bar Jefferson’s is telling regulars to show up at least two hours before the KU game if they expect to find a seat, said Chelsea Jennings, a manager. That may not be soon enough to claim table space with the bar’s first-come, first-served policy.

“We had people showing up at 11 in the morning Saturday,” she said, referring to KU's late-afternoon game against Duke.

Jennings said customers won’t be able to hold empty seats at tables for friends arriving later. Those sitting at tables with empty seats will be asked to make room for other fans, and all will be required to continue spending during the games.

Mike Logan, owner of the Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., the Lucia Beer Garden and Grill, 1016 Massachusetts St., and Abe and Jake's Landing, 8 E. Sixth St., said all three establishments would be open at 1 p.m. Early-arriving fans will get in free, but the three bars will charge a $5 cover starting at 4 p.m.

The Granada and Abe and Jake's are taking $200 reservations for tables of eight and will show the games on large-screen projection TVs. The Granada will have a DJ, who will blast out music during stops in the action, Logan said.

A limited number of table reservations will be available at the 23rd Street Brewery, but most of the tables will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, said Matt Llewellyn, managing partner of the brewery. Those wanting to reserve a table should call as soon as possible. Customers are expected to completely fill tables and keep ordering, but there is no charge to sit at tables during games.

“From a sales standpoint, big games hurt us the day of the game, but for the overall feel of the town and what happens after the game it’s definitely great for us,” he said.

Llewellyn expects to see a lot of familiar faces Saturday and Monday if the Jayhawks win.

“Most of our customers are groups of friends,” he said. “They watch games at the same table all the time, which we encourage.”

Logan said board and video games will be available at his establishments so that customers can stay occupied as they wait for the games, and Renfro encourages early-arriving customers to bring a pack of cards or other diversions to keep them occupied before the basketball starts. Both bar owners remind people to eat and take a break from beer and alcoholic drinks with water or soft drinks.

Renfro said his staff would stop serving drinks to those who partied too much, too early.

“In 1988 when we won the national championship, I was going around to tables telling people they had to buy a drink every hour on the hour or they couldn’t sit there,” he said. “We’re a lot different now. It’s a basic thing for bartenders and wait staff to know when they can serve people and when they can’t.”

