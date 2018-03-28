Kansas lawmakers inching their way toward school finance fix

— A plan for increasing funding for Kansas public schools is slowly being negotiated in the Kansas House, and a formal plan could be ready for committee debate within the next day, Republican and Democratic leaders said Wednesday.

Although negotiators have not yet settled on a final amount, those familiar with the negotiations said it would likely be in the range of $500 million above the funding increase lawmakers approved last year.

Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka, who chairs the House K-12 Education Budget Committee, confirmed that a plan is starting to come together.

“I’ve heard of one plan — that I’ve not seen specifics of — that, I think, is in that $500 to $600 million range,” he said in an interview.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, later confirmed that talks are taking place behind the scenes, but he declined to confirm any specific numbers.

“Definitely closer today than we were yesterday, but very pleased with the progress that we’ve made,” he told reporters following the House’s morning session.

House Democratic Leader Jim Ward, of Wichita, said in a caucus meeting early Wednesday morning that Republicans planned to brief Democrats later in the day about the framework of a plan.

He said there had even been talk about moving a bill through the K-12 Education Budget Committee later in the day Wednesday, but that his caucus wants at least a day to look over the plan before debating it in the committee.

Last year, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 19, which was meant to phase in an increase of just under $300 million in new funding over two years. That included a $197 million increase for the current year and another $98 million in the 2018-2019 school year.

In subsequent years there would be automatic adjustments for inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index. At the time, budget officials estimated that would add about $55 million each year, starting in the 2019-2020 school year.

Rep. Ed Trimmer, D-Winfield, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said it is unclear whether the new plan being worked out by Republicans would continue with those adjustments for inflation.

“We’re talking about (roughly) $500-plus million in addition to Senate Bill 19, but not including the CPI numbers that they did in the out years,” he said. “So some people think it’s $500 million more than Senate Bill 19. Others think it’s $300 million more than Senate Bill 19, depending on whether you include the CPI or not.”

Ryckman noted that revenues flowing into state coffers have been higher in recent months than budget officials had expected, some of which he attributed to changes in federal tax law that Congress enacted in December. But he also said increasing funding for K-12 education is not the Legislature’s only priority.

“We’re definitely concerned about other core functions of state government, especially those that aren’t constitutionally protected,” he told reporters. “We’re going to assure that we put money into mental health and early childhood. We’re going to make sure our road system is going to be the best it can be. So yeah, we’re balancing out the needs of K-12 with all the needs of the rest of the state.”

But the House is also considering a bill that could create an entirely new stream of revenue, legalized sports gambling. It could bring in significant amounts of new money, assuming, as many expect, that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn a federal law that currently prohibits all but four states from allowing it.

The House Federal and State Affairs Committee conducted a hearing Wednesday on House Bill 2792, the second sports gaming bill it has heard this session. A fiscal note attached to that bill cited studies suggesting that total sports wagers in Kansas could reach $1.5 billion a year if the law were enacted. Some supporters of the bill suggested the state’s cut of that could be as high as $75 million a year, but state budget officials said they could not estimate how much profit that would generate or how much would flow back to the state.

“It does seem extremely high to me, but I haven’t studied it very much. But I’d love to see the numbers from our budget office,” Ryckman said.

Lawmakers are tentatively scheduled to adjourn the regular part of the 2018 legislative session on Friday, April 6, and then leave for a three-week break. But leaders in both parties have said in recent days that they don’t plan to adjourn until a school funding bill passes.

“We literally have to vote to adjourn, and I think enough of us would decline to do that, but we will stay here and get our job done,” Rep. Melissa Rooker, R-Fairway, a member of the school finance committee, said in an interview.

The Supreme Court has given the state a deadline of April 30 to submit briefs detailing what actions have been taken to address its October 2017 ruling.

