Douglas County Fair board to look into adding beer garden for fair’s closing night

The Douglas County Fair board now has permission to further explore having a beer garden on the closing night of this year’s fair.

The board made a late request to address the Douglas County Commission at its weekly meeting Wednesday to find out whether commissioners were open to allowing a beer garden from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 4, fair board member Mike Kelso said.

A bull-riding competition has been booked for that night for the Outdoor Arena, Kelso said, and the contest’s promoter told the fair board such events are generally more successful if beer is available.

Kelso said the fenced beer garden would likely be placed on the south end of the fairgrounds west of the concert stage. The fair board would hire a licensed local vendor to run the beer garden for a percentage of the profits, and the vendor or fair board would hire needed security, he said.

Fair board member Becky Bentley said beer gardens are the No. 1 revenue source for other fair boards in the state. If that was true in Douglas County, it would allow the fair board to add other new activities at the fair.

Commissioners did ask the fair board to seek input from the Lawrence Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office before bringing back a proposal for their approval. They also instructed county staff to find out how much the beer garden would increase the cost of the county’s self-insurance policy for the fair.

In other business, commissioners approved a temporary business use permit allowing Tower Associates LLC, of Florida, to place a wind-speed measuring device in a field at 220 East 1100 Road in southern Douglas County. The one-year permit will allow the 8-foot-tall device to be placed next month to measure the site’s potential for installation of a wind energy turbine tower.

