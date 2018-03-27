Today's news

Customers of Atmos Energy and Black Hills Energy to get bill credits

By Associated Press

March 27, 2018

TOPEKA — Customers of Atmos Energy and Black Hills Energy will get bill credits beginning next month under settlements approved by Kansas energy regulators.

The Kansas Corporation Commission said in a news release Tuesday the credits are due to federal tax law changes that reduced the utilities' tax rates from 35 percent to 21 percent.

Atmos gas customers will receive an annual reduction of $18.56 in their bill. They will also get a one year-credit of $6.86 to repay customers for the extra tax paid the first three months of this year.

Black Hills residential customers will receive an average credit of $11.57 annually. Customers will receive a one-time credit of 24 cents per meter in April and the surcharge rates will drop 8 cents per month.

