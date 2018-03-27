Woman killed in fatal fire on 19th Street was lifelong Lawrence resident; fire deemed accidental

A young woman killed in a house fire this week was a “well-loved” and lifelong resident of Lawrence, her mother said.

Deanna Bowman of Baldwin City said she has appreciated the “love and support” she’s received from the community after the sudden loss of her daughter, Madison Halverstadt.

“She was well-loved by everyone that knew her,” Bowman said.

Firefighters found Halverstadt in a bedroom of the house at 938 E. 19th St., where a fire was reported about 6:10 a.m. Monday. Halverstadt was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

The fire department publicly identified Halverstadt, 28, on Tuesday in a news release.

Investigators have ruled the fire accidental and determined that it started in the living room, but it remained under investigation Tuesday, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Division Chief James King said Tuesday in the news release.

King said the fire department would continue to provide updated information as it became available.

A pet cat was found alive at the scene and taken to the Lawrence Humane Society for care, King said.

The fire largely gutted the small rental house and burned through a large portion of the roof.

A neighbor told the Journal-World that another man who lived nearby was out for his morning cigarette when he saw the fire and called 911. There were heavy flames when firefighters got to the scene.

Bowman said Tuesday that the family was beginning the process of planning for her daughter’s funeral, and she was still trying to process the loss.

Halverstadt was born and raised in Lawrence, her mother said.

Halverstadt had worked a few years at Harper Corner Liquor, at 23rd and Harper streets, and was a regular at Playerz Sports Bar, 1910 Haskell Ave., friends said. She was known for being friendly and did not drive but often rode a bicycle, they said.

Acquaintances at the liquor store and at Playerz on Tuesday told the Journal-World that they, too, were in shock about her death.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.