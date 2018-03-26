Easter egg hunts and activities coming up

Lawrence residents and families looking for an Easter egg hunt have several upcoming options this Saturday, March 31, including an underwater egg hunt, egg roll race and a special egg hunt just for dogs.

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is hosting three egg hunts this year, two for kids and the other for dogs. The Dole Institute of Politics is hosting an egg hunt and “White House-style” egg roll race, where participants typically use spoons to roll eggs along the ground.

Pooch Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza

9 to 10 a.m. at the west side of South Park, 1141 Massachusetts St.

The pooch hunt, co-sponsored by the Lawrence Humane Society, allows dogs to hunt for a limited number of eggs, which are filled with dog treats. Pre-registration is required and check-in the day of the event begins at 8 a.m. The registration fee is $10 per dog, and each dog is required to have current vaccinations, be kept on a leash and have its own handler. Handlers must clean up dog waste, and participants are asked to come prepared with their own bags. The deadline to register is March 28. Registration can be done on the Parks and Recreation website, lprd.org.

Easter Egg Roll with Dole

10 a.m. to noon at Dole Institute of Politics, 2350 Petefish Drive

This free event includes a White House-style egg roll race, egg hunt, crafts and live bunnies. The event is rain or shine and is open to children of all ages. All children receive a goody bag when departing the event.

Underwater Eggstravaganza

Noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center, 4706 Overland Drive

This event, open to children ages 2 to 12, includes craft-making, a visit from the Easter bunny and an underwater egg hunt. Pre-registration is required for craft-making, or participants can pay the $7 fee the day of to participate in the egg hunt and swimming only. Registration can be done on the Parks and Recreation website, lprd.org.

Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza

1 to 3 p.m. at South Park, 1141 Massachusetts St.

This free event, open to children ages 3 to 12, includes an egg hunt and activities. No registration is required, but children participating must check in prior to their search and are limited to five eggs. The event is co-sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and McDonald’s of Lawrence.



