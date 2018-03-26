Armed robbery reported at Lawrence drive-in restaurant

Two masked men with a gun robbed a Lawrence drive-in restaurant Sunday night, police said.

The robbery was reported just before 9:40 p.m. at Sonic, 1015 E. 23rd St., Officer Derrick Smith of the Lawrence Police Department said Monday morning in an email.

Two males wearing dark clothing and bandannas over their faces entered the business and demanded money, and at least one of them had a handgun, Smith said. They stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene before police arrived, Smith said.

No one was injured in the incident, Smith said.

Police believe the suspects fled to the south to a vehicle on 24th Street, according to a police department news release Monday morning. No one had been arrested, the news release said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 832-7509, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 843-TIPS (8477).

