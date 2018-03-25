Archive for Sunday, March 25, 2018

KU announces team will greet fans at Allen Fieldhouse tonight

Staff reports

March 25, 2018, 7:52 p.m. Updated March 25, 2018, 9:22 p.m.

Fresh off their Elite Eight victory, the Kansas men's basketball team will return to Allen Fieldhouse for a brief celebration Sunday night.

Kansas Athletics announced the doors to Allen Fieldhouse will open at 9:30 p.m. The team will be arriving from Omaha, Neb., the site of KU's dramatic victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

KU officials have announced they now expect the team to arrive at the fieldhouse at approximately 11 p.m.

