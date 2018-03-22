Cassius Sendish promoted from grad assistant to KU safeties coach

With a vacancy on his staff shortly before the start of spring football, Kansas head coach David Beaty turned to graduate assistant and former defensive back Cassius Sendish to fill it.

Beaty announced Thursday Sendish’s promotion and his new assignment as safeties coach.

The move became necessary when assistant Todd Bradord, who spent the previous two years coaching linebackers but was moved to oversee the safeties this offseason, decided to quit earlier this month.

”We've known for some time that this was a possibility," Beaty said in a press release. "A few weeks ago Todd came to me, letting me know that after much thought and consideration, he felt like the opportunity that came his way back in the oil industry was just too good to pass up.”

Beaty stated he interviewed Sendish and other candidates in anticipation of Bradford’s departure.

“Upon hearing Todd's final decision and the completion of those interviews, it was clear that Cassius was the right man at the right time,” Beaty said. “I know that our players and entire staff have a ton of respect for him and we are excited for him to step into this role."

Sendish worked alongside defensive coordinator Clint Bowen this past season, when Bowen was the safeties coach. This year, Bowen will coach KU’s cornerbacks. Beaty shifted the responsibilities of several assistants earlier this offseason upon hiring Bill Miller and placing him in charge of linebackers.

Sendish made 137 tackles, five pass breakups and had a fumble recovery for a touchdown over the course of two seasons at KU, after transferring from Arizona Western College.

"I am honored and proud to represent the University of Kansas football program," said Sendish, a team captain in 2014. "I hold this place near and dear to my heart and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to work at my alma mater. I can't thank Coach Beaty and the rest of the football staff enough for allowing me to come aboard and be a part of something special."

After starting all 24 games during his time on the field, Sendish graduated from KU in 2015 with bachelor’s degrees in sociology and communications.

In his first season as a grad assistant, in 2016, Sendish worked with director of football technology Jeff Love in the video department, breaking down footage for the use of coaches and players.

Bradford, who left college football for a job in the oil industry, near his family in Utah, stated his gratitude for his time at KU.

"I enjoyed working alongside the entire defensive staff,” Bradford said. “It was a tough decision to make to walk away from a place that I love so much.”

KU football spring practices begin on Saturday, March 31.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.