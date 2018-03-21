Community organization taking grant applications for projects that combat poverty

The Douglas County Community Foundation has opened grant applications for nonprofits to apply for Momentum Grants, which are meant to assist projects and programs that help people who are facing poverty.

Eligible nonprofits in Douglas County are encouraged to apply. There is one grant cycle each year, according to a news release from DCCF, and grants will be awarded in amounts anywhere from $500 to $20,000.

The application deadline is May 1. Applications can be found on DCCF's website at www.dccfoundation.org/momentum-grants.

For more information about how to apply, grant guidelines and previous grant recipients, visit www.dccfoundation.org, or contact Lori Trenholm, director of community investment at loritrenholm@dccfoundation.org, or call 785-843-8727.

