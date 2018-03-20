Lawrence police officer who was accidentally shot during training released from hospital; internal investigation underway

A Lawrence police officer who was accidentally shot Monday during a training exercise has been released from the hospital, the department said Tuesday.

The officer was shot in the leg about 2:50 p.m. Monday at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 2, 768 E. 661 Diagonal Road, southwest of Lawrence.

Police announced later Monday that the officer, a two-year veteran of the department, was hospitalized in stable condition.

According to police, preliminary information indicated that the shooting occurred when unspecified “equipment” became entangled in a trigger guard, causing the officer’s gun to fire.

“No crime is alleged to have occurred so there is no criminal investigation,” Officer Drew Fennelly said Tuesday in an email. “The department is conducting an internal investigation, the purpose of which is to determine if any policies were violated.”

Fennelly declined to release the officer’s name or more information about the incident, citing the ongoing “personnel investigation.”

The shooting occurred during on-duty, state-required firearms training, supervised by the police department, Fennelly said.

The lodge has an outdoor firearms training facility on site, which the city of Lawrence rents for police department training, Fennelly said.

