Douglas County Commission cancels weekly meeting

The Douglas County Commission has canceled its weekly meeting that was scheduled for 4 p.m. this Wednesday because of scheduling conflicts of one or more commissioners.

The County Commission is scheduled to next meet at 4 p.m. March 28 in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St.

