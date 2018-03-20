Today's news

Douglas County Commission cancels weekly meeting

By Staff Report

March 20, 2018

Advertisement

The Douglas County Commission has canceled its weekly meeting that was scheduled for 4 p.m. this Wednesday because of scheduling conflicts of one or more commissioners.

The County Commission is scheduled to next meet at 4 p.m. March 28 in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...