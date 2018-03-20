Douglas County Commission cancels weekly meeting

The Douglas County Commission has canceled its weekly meeting that was scheduled for 4 p.m. this Wednesday because of scheduling conflicts of one or more commissioners.
The County Commission is scheduled to next meet at 4 p.m. March 28 in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St.
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment