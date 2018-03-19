Roadwork for March 19, 2018

• Haskell Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street will be closed for repairs on a manhole and to line the sanitary sewer main. The street will be closed from Monday through Friday.

• Kasold Drive from Sixth Street to Bob Billings Parkway is currently undergoing a reconstruction project. The project will start with the reconstruction of the intersection at Kasold Drive and Bob Billings Parkway. Traffic on Bob Billings Parkway will be reduced to a single eastbound and westbound lane. Traffic on Kasold Drive will maintain a single northbound and southbound lane throughout the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

• Harper Street from East Glenn Drive to East 19th Street remains under construction for a waterline replacement project. Temporary parking restrictions will be posted in the worksite area, in addition to other parking restrictions as needed. The project is expected to be completed by April 27.

• The intersection of Queens Road and Wakarusa Drive continues to be closed for reconstruction. The project has a slated completion date of August 2018.

